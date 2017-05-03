What's new

PAKISTAN’S TRADE DEFICIT SWELLS BY 34%

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,055
21
16,709
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 34 per cent in the outgoing fiscal year (FY2020-21) from a year ago, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, the trade deficit widened by 34.10 to $31.05 billion from $23.15bn during the July-June period of the fiscal year 2019-20, according to figures.

Exports grew by 18.11pc to $25.26 bn during July-June 2020-21 from $21.39bn over the corresponding period of last year.

Whereas, the import bill ballooned by 26.42pc to $56.32 bn during the 12 months of the outgoing fiscal year as compared to last year’s same period when imports were recorded at $44.53 bn.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razad Dawood tweeted: “The MOC is pleased to inform that our exports to the United Kingdom increased by 33% to $2.025 billion during FY’21 as compared to $ 1.526 billion during FY’20, an increase of $499 million.”

“The UK is a very important trading partner & is the first time that our exports have crossed $2 billion mark.”

arynews.tv

Pakistan's trade deficit swells by 34%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 34 per cent in the outgoing fiscal year (FY2020-21) from a year ago, data released by the Pakistan Bureau
arynews.tv arynews.tv
dailytimes.com.pk

Pakistan’s trade deficit swells by 34% - Daily Times

Pakistan’s trade deficit swells by 34%
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
www.dawn.com

Trade deficit swells to $30.8bn in FY21

Commerce adviser says the import bill has increased mainly due to wheat and sugar imports.
www.dawn.com
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,029
-28
6,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Lol, $31 billion.

Not far now from PML-Ns trade deficit of $40 billion for 2017-2018 which PTI repeated like parrots calling it pure evil.

Now, let's listen to excuses from PTI experts and how all of this is now apparently Halal and good.
 
M

Mk-313

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2020
689
0
225
Country
United States
Location
United States
Sometimes when the news is $31 billion or $50 billion. It doesn’t give the impression of a country. Kinda feels like a Fortune 500 company’s balance sheet
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,055
21
16,709
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Lol, $31 billion.

Not far now from PML-Ns trade deficit of $40 billion for 2017-2018 which PTI repeated like parrots calling it pure evil.

Now, let's listen to excuses from PTI experts and how all of this is now apparently Halal and good.
Click to expand...
The opposition seems to be happy giving this Govt its full tenure, Call it MUK MUKKA .
 
Winchester

Winchester

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
3,735
5
5,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Lol, $31 billion.

Not far now from PML-Ns trade deficit of $40 billion for 2017-2018 which PTI repeated like parrots calling it pure evil.

Now, let's listen to excuses from PTI experts and how all of this is now apparently Halal and good.
Click to expand...
In the end, the Current Account Deficit figure matters. If the govt. has that in control then it is a good job.

However, a CAD like the one left by Noon will be considered a failure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

asad71
An Indian's Analysis
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
Peshwa
Peshwa
Bang Galore
Narendra Modi's Foreign Policy Year in Review, Part 1
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
dray
dray
L
Taking down America
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
FairAndUnbiased
F
ajtr
The Decline and Fall of the USA Empire: Four Scenarios for the End of the USA Empire
Replies
2
Views
2K
Fighter488
Fighter488
Fighter488
Taking down America
Replies
7
Views
1K
Solomon2
Solomon2

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom