Pakistan’s trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b

Pakistan's trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b

This was because of a decline in imports and increasing exports of the country, according to the statistics.The export volume reached $11.54 billion recording an increase of 3.21% from July 2019 to December 2019.During this period, the exports of rice increased by 56%, meat by 52% and vegetables by 41%.The export of seafood recorded an increase of 23%, while silk, synthetic textile, football and leather exports grew by 13% each.Imports of the country dropped by 17% to $23.18 billion. It resulted in shrinking trade deficit to $11.64 billion.However, the imports of cellular phones increased by 69%, electrical appliances by 48% and petroleum products and gas by 34%.Imports from India decreased by 64% over the past 6 months, according to the stats.