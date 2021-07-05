What's new

Pakistan's trade balance rapidly getting worse

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,505
17
21,929
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1638528720775.png

  • Pakistan’s trade balance worsening sharply.
  • News report highlights three negative developments on economic front which reportedly even shocked some federal cabinet ministers.
  • Developments include high CPI, rising import bill and continuous haemorrhaging of stock market.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade balance is getting worse fast, rising sharply to $5.11 billion in November 2021 against $1.94 billion in November last year. That is a surge of 163%.

This shows an alarming trend because it will add pressure to the current account deficit in the months ahead and without ensuring dollar inflows, mainly through debt-creating instruments.

With the blessings of the IMF, the pressure on the exchange rate might further escalate in the weeks and months ahead, The News reported.

The news report highlighted three negative developments on the economic front which reportedly even shocked some federal cabinet ministers.

The first development related to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) going high. A federal minister told the publication, in background discussions, that he was expecting CPI-based inflation may be crossing the 10% mark for November 2021 against 9.2% for October, 2021. The federal minister said that he had even told the State Bank of Pakistan governor that the CPI might go beyond the 10% mark, but that it went up to 11.53% for November, 2021.

The second development is that, as per a top economic manager, the trade balance is showing a worsening situation in the wake of rising imports but that he had not thought that the import bill would touch the $8 billion mark on a monthly basis in November 2021 against exports of $2.9 billion, so the trade deficit went up by $5.11 billion just in one month.

The overall trade deficit has risen sharply and stood at $20.7 billion in the first five months (July-November) period of the current fiscal year as the exports fetched $12.37 billion, but imports went up to $33.11 billion. The trade deficit stood at $9.54 billion in the same five months of the last fiscal year. The trade deficit in five months of FY2022 went up by 117%.

The trade deficit stood at $3.87 billion in October, 2021 as exports stood at $2.7 billion and imports $6.33 billion.

This prevailing trend shows that the trade gap is widening on a monthly basis and it now might have rung alarm bells among the dwellers of Q Block (Ministry of Finance).

Rising import bill
Shaukat Tarin, the PM's adviser on finance, chaired a meeting in the Ministry of Finance to review the increasing import bill and directed the authorities concerned to take steps to curtail the import of luxury items.

Top officials of the Ministry of Finance shared the break-up data of imports, which shows that the import of food items stood at $911 million, energy, including POL products and RLNG $2.4 billion, raw material $2.2 billion, machinery $1.14 billion and COVID-19 vaccine $621 million in November 2021.

There is not much space left with the government to curtail imports, however, the Ministry of Finance is continuously contemplating upon options to slap a ban on the import of cars and jack up the Regulatory Duty (RDs) and Additional Customs Duty on 10 to 12 other luxury items in order to reduce the import bill.

The third negative development is the continuous haemorrhaging of the stock market and depreciating exchange rate as it nosedived.

www.geo.tv

Pakistan's trade balance rapidly getting worse

Alarming 163% surge seen in trade balance from last November as it rose sharply to $5.11b this November
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

arynews.tv

Pakistan's trade deficits hits all-time high in November

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit has reached a whopping $20.59 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year, data released by the
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,093
0
1,819
Country
United States
Location
United States
The day IK took over, he should have formed an economic body along the lines of the, US council of economic advisers, composed of eminent economics and related specialists. He should have realized from the day one that the weak economy is Pakistan's Achilles' heel, but he didn't. However, in his zeal to recover the looted money from those who raped this country for decades, he took his focus off the dire economic situation. Of course the global economic conditions have compounded country's economic woes many times over.

IKs' total inability to confront the hoarders of basic food staples have done tremendous damage to his persona in the eyes of the public. He is being blamed, rightly or wrongly, for all the ills facing the nation. He either needs to step up and make the hard choices required to put the economy back on track, or we go back to the days of the tried and tested self righteous failures, not to mention treacherous thugs like Nawaz, zardari and now their evil spawns as well.
May God have mercy on this nation.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

N
Making sense of US-China tensions
Replies
1
Views
253
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
B
America Should Bet on Bangladesh
Replies
13
Views
403
Bilal9
Bilal9
Haris Ali2140
The Taliban-US treaty: Will it sound the death knell for Pakistan?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
5K
Sine Nomine
Sine Nomine
B
China’s Stake in Bangladesh Is Overplayed
Replies
2
Views
821
bluesky
B
Yousafzai_M
Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
5K
pothead
pothead

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom