Pakistan's trade balance rapidly getting worse

The day IK took over, he should have formed an economic body along the lines of the, US council of economic advisers, composed of eminent economics and related specialists. He should have realized from the day one that the weak economy is Pakistan's Achilles' heel, but he didn't. However, in his zeal to recover the looted money from those who raped this country for decades, he took his focus off the dire economic situation. Of course the global economic conditions have compounded country's economic woes many times over.



IKs' total inability to confront the hoarders of basic food staples have done tremendous damage to his persona in the eyes of the public. He is being blamed, rightly or wrongly, for all the ills facing the nation. He either needs to step up and make the hard choices required to put the economy back on track, or we go back to the days of the tried and tested self righteous failures, not to mention treacherous thugs like Nawaz, zardari and now their evil spawns as well.

May God have mercy on this nation.