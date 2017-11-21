Pakistan's Total Education Spending Surpasses its Defense Budget

You can spend as much money as you want but it will provide the desired outcome unless we change the education system/s. In Pakistan there are multiple education tracks, Urdu medium, English medium and then O/A levels. This needs to change immediately. Also the current education system promotes memorizing instead of thinking logically. This also needs to change. Finally the curriculum needs to be updated on an urgent basis, kids are still studying the same material that i had studied almost 20 years ago which was also what my parents had studied in their schooling days.



Another issue is that parents force their children to choose from a very limited fields, like doctors or engineers. Hardly any parent ever promotes their kids to become scientists or botanist or other fields that are also a requirement of a nation.



So this would be my proposal



1. Uniform and single system. (Urdu Medium and foreign language can be taught as a subject and it should not be limited English only)

2. Updated curriculum

3. A test to identify earlier the gifted students and/or which field they are best suited for

4. Setting up of specialized universities that are dedicated to one particular field. for example; University of Aviation, University of Automobile Engineering, University of Electronics, University of Agriculture etc etc ( I know some of them do exist but we need alot more)

5. Setup of schools that provide vocational training and also schools for adults.

6. Also need a School of Religion, which will educated our future Imams and close all these private madrasas.