Pakistan’s total debt increase by Rs 3,419bn in last year, reveals SBP

  • As per the statistics, Pakistan's total debt has increased by Rs 3,419 billion in the last one year while Pakistan's domestic debt has reached Rs 24,100 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) releases provisional data on Pakistan's gross debt.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, by August 2020, the total debt of the federal government was Rs 35,659 billion, whereas, the total debt of Pakistan was Rs 32,240 billion in the same month back in 2019.

According to statistics, Pakistan's total debt has increased by Rs 3,419 billion in the last one year while Pakistan's domestic debt consisting of both Long Term and Short Term has reached Rs23,535 billion. As of August 2019, Pakistan's domestic debt was Rs 21,495 billion.

It may be recalled that in the last one year, Pakistan's domestic debt has increased by Rs 2,040 billion. Meanwhile, Pakistan's external debt has reached Rs 12,123 billion in August 2020, as compared to Rs 10,745 billion in the same month last year, showing an increase of Rs 1,348 billion.

