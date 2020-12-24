What's new

Pakistan's top court frees men convicted of kidnapping and murdering Daniel Pearl

D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2018
13
0
10
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan's top court frees men convicted of kidnapping and murdering Daniel Pearl

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 1238 GMT (2038 HKT) January 28, 2021
CNN reporter who covered Pearl case in 2002: This is a shocking development




Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled that four men convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl should go free.

Pearl was working as the South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal in 2002 when he was kidnapped in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, while reporting on Richard Reid, the British terrorist known as the "shoe bomber."
The high profile abduction drew international attention, amid growing concern over the threat posed by radical Islamic terrorism.

Assailants later filmed Pearl's beheading and sent it to United States officials. It was among the first propaganda videos targeting hostages created by extremists, and helped to inspire other terror groups to film horrific and egregious acts of violence.

Four men were arrested in 2002, and convicted of the kidnap and murder of Pearl. One, British national Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, was given the death penalty.

In April last year, a high court in Sindh province, where Karachi is located, overturned the convictions of three of the four men and reduced Sheikh's sentence to seven years in prison, meaning he was eligible for release on time served.
The court said the men had "suffered irreparable harm and extreme prejudice" after spending 18 years behind bars prior, and in December ordered all four to be set free, but both the Pearl family and the Pakistani authorities appealed to the country's Supreme Court, which on Thursday ruled against them.

According to a statement from lawyer Faisal Siddique Said, the family was "in complete shock" at the majority decision, which they described as a "complete travesty of justice" which would endanger journalists and the people of Pakistan.
The statement urged the US government "to take all necessary actions under the law to correct this injustice" and added that the family hoped the Pakistani authorities would also act.

The four men, who are still in detention following the court's ruling, have been placed on the country's exit control list, barring them from leaving the country, according to Pakistan's interior ministry.

edition.cnn.com

Pakistan's top court frees men convicted of kidnapping and murdering Daniel Pearl

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled that four men convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl should go free.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

SC order to release Denial Pearl's murder so will this cause us issue in FATF for Pakistan in the upcoming review?

India will play a emotional and bollywood style of acting in upcoming FATF review and try convince FATF members.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,172
1
3,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
The prosecution miserably failed to prove ... even USA IT forensic expert from FBI kept laptop in his custody for several days but failed to extract any laptop data for conviction.
The time/date line presented in courts were all fake.
So how court will proceed - only on the wish of USA or India?
May be USA wants another Ms Afia Siddiqui like to convict on lies and fabricated charges ... !
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,923
3
3,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jackdaws said:
Again?

edition.cnn.com

Pakistan's top court frees men convicted of kidnapping and murdering Daniel Pearl

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ruled that four men convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl should go free.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
Click to expand...
America has murdered millions in oppressive wars against weaker countries over the last 150 years. The illegal, illegitimate, liar and murderer state of israel has murdered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians over the last 72 years. And the Liar on the Block, CNN is concerned about the murder of daniel pearl? Spare me the bull$hit that is constantly churned out by Western Mainstream Media.
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
785
2
789
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I am saddened by this travesty of justice. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has to ensure that justice is seen being done! This is worst than the Rico dick case where Pakistan now will have to give up 6 billion $ but none of the corrupt politicians were ever sentenced.

k
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,184
-46
10,494
Country
India
Location
India
Nasr said:
America has murdered millions in oppressive wars against weaker countries over the last 150 years. The illegal, illegitimate, liar and murderer state of israel has murdered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians over the last 72 years. And the Liar on the Block, CNN is concerned about the murder of daniel pearl? Spare me the bull$hit that is constantly churned out by Western Mainstream Media.
Click to expand...
How does that justify the murder of Pearl?
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,923
3
3,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jackdaws said:
How does that justify the murder of Pearl?
Click to expand...
Justify a million Iraqis dead due to american sanctions, first. Justify the destruction of Libya, hundreds of thousands killed and the state becoming a breeding ground for Western backed terrorists.

Justify the destruction of Syria, hundreds of thousands murdered, rendered homeless and the state becoming breeding ground for Western backed terrorists.

Justify $8 billion of Iraqi Oil funds being swindled by america.

Justify Abu Gharaib heinous atrocities by american military.

Justify australian military killing innocent Afghans.

Justify Syrian Oil being given freely to the illegal, illegitimate, murderer and liar state of israel, by americans, british and french.

Justify crippling american sanctions on Iran for being defiant in the face of israeli brutality and american hegemony.

Justify the break up of Yugoslavia, when it was the only country on the continent of Europe not owe a dime to the IMF & WB.

Justify near 1000 american military bases across the globe.

Justify american back regime changes in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Sudan and Ukraine.

You manage to justify these and then I would think about justifying your query regarding daniel pearl.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,184
-46
10,494
Country
India
Location
India
Nasr said:
Justify a million Iraqis dead due to american sanctions, first. Justify the destruction of Libya, hundreds of thousands killed and the state becoming a breeding ground for Western backed terrorists.

Justify the destruction of Syria, hundreds of thousands murdered, rendered homeless and the state becoming breeding ground for Western backed terrorists.

Justify $8 billion of Iraqi Oil funds being swindled by america.

Justify Abu Gharaib heinous atrocities by american military.

Justify australian military killing innocent Afghans.

Justify Syrian Oil being given freely to the illegal, illegitimate, murderer and liar state of israel, by americans, british and french.

Justify crippling american sanctions on Iran for being defiant in the face of israeli brutality and american hegemony.

Justify the break up of Yugoslavia, when it was the only country on the continent of Europe not owe a dime to the IMF & WB.

Justify near 1000 american military bases across the globe.

Justify american back regime changes in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Sudan and Ukraine.

You manage to justify these and then I would think about justifying your query regarding daniel pearl.
Click to expand...
When have I justified any of these?
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,914
14
10,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
SHC orders immediate release of accused in Daniel Pearl case
Replies
3
Views
275
khail007
K
Jyotish
Omar Sheikh: terror’s maze runner
Replies
6
Views
1K
mikaal hassan
M
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
945
Globenim
G
sparklingway
Terrorism Convictions
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
7K
sparklingway
sparklingway

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom