Pakistan's top court frees men convicted of kidnapping and murdering Daniel Pearl

Jackdaws said: How does that justify the murder of Pearl? Click to expand...

Justify a million Iraqis dead due to american sanctions, first. Justify the destruction of Libya, hundreds of thousands killed and the state becoming a breeding ground for Western backed terrorists.Justify the destruction of Syria, hundreds of thousands murdered, rendered homeless and the state becoming breeding ground for Western backed terrorists.Justify $8 billion of Iraqi Oil funds being swindled by america.Justify Abu Gharaib heinous atrocities by american military.Justify australian military killing innocent Afghans.Justify Syrian Oil being given freely to the illegal, illegitimate, murderer and liar state of israel, by americans, british and french.Justify crippling american sanctions on Iran for being defiant in the face of israeli brutality and american hegemony.Justify the break up of Yugoslavia, when it was the only country on the continent of Europe not owe a dime to the IMF & WB.Justify near 1000 american military bases across the globe.Justify american back regime changes in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Sudan and Ukraine.You manage to justify these and then I would think about justifying your query regarding daniel pearl.