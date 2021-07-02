What's new

Pakistan’s Textile Exports: Growth and Trends

GlobalVillageSpace

GlobalVillageSpace

Media Partner
Mar 4, 2017
975
1
479
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Global Village Space


The textile industry is an ever-growing market worldwide; likewise, it is considered one of the most vital sectors for Pakistan’s economic growth. It is a significant contributor to its industrial exports. Over the years, this sector has seen cyclical results due to various reasons. The sector has struggled due to high manufacturing expenses, energy shortages, faulty strategies, and lack of support policies from the Government.


A worldwide recession and quality competence are also significant threats to the sector. The main segments of this sector are clothing and garments, readymade fabrics, weaved apparel, twisting sector, and processing sector. Even though most textile sales are made overseas to developed countries, the sector is still behind its South Asian regional competitors and has not performed to its full potential, particularly in recent years.


The rapid industrialization and evolving technology in other countries are helping their textile industry have modern installations capable of highly efficient fabric production, which allows industry to record more revenues.


Read full article: Pakistan’s Textile Exports: Growth and Trends
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Razak Dawood Sets Pakistan’s Exports Target at $35 Billion for FY 2021-22
Replies
1
Views
222
Mrc
M
PakPrinciples
Evolving Upward Trend in Pakistan's Trade
Replies
0
Views
108
PakPrinciples
PakPrinciples
H
Govt projects $28bn export target for FY22
2
Replies
25
Views
862
PakAlp
PakAlp
Morpheus
Featured Textile Exports Record 33% Staggering Growth in July: PBS
Replies
0
Views
1K
Morpheus
Morpheus
M
Pakistan’s imports soar, exports drop in February
Replies
4
Views
460
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom