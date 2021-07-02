Pakistan’s Textile Exports: Growth and Trends

The textile industry is an ever-growing market worldwide; likewise, it is considered one of the most vital sectors for Pakistan’s economic growth. It is a significant contributor to its industrial exports. Over the years, this sector has seen cyclical results due to various reasons. The sector has struggled due to high manufacturing expenses, energy shortages, faulty strategies, and lack of support policies from the Government.A worldwide recession and quality competence are also significant threats to the sector. The main segments of this sector are clothing and garments, readymade fabrics, weaved apparel, twisting sector, and processing sector. Even though most textile sales are made overseas to developed countries, the sector is still behind its South Asian regional competitors and has not performed to its full potential, particularly in recent years.The rapid industrialization and evolving technology in other countries are helping their textile industry have modern installations capable of highly efficient fabric production, which allows industry to record more revenues.Read full article: