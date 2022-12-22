What's new

Pakistan’s Textile Export Declining by 19% & Bangladesh’s increasing 26%

@PadmaBridge

I was seeing two other threads showing BD having large export growth to both US and EU in RMG. Extraordinary achievement in a difficult time.

Regards
West is going through a crisis.

The middle class is especially hurting. And they are resorting to shopping at budget stores.

And budget stores are overwhelmingly supplied by Bangladesh.

So, why is Pakistani export declining? That’s because inefficient and small scale Pakistani exporters cannot compete with giant factories of Bangladesh.

US and EU have also accelerated their move away from China. Here again, Bangladesh is the chief beneficiary.

Btw, all the scaremongering over GSP - Bangladesh has no GSP privileges in USA. But is absolutely smashing it there!!!

Pakistani manufacturing is dominated by 8-10 MEN roadside operations. They cannot compete with giant factories operated by Bangladeshi WOMEN.

Bangladeshi women are smashing Pakistani men in the exports market.

yehi to zardari ne kiya tha 2007 se 2013 tak sari industry BD ko de di thi . ab phir wohi
Your trolling about Dollar crisis has no merit.

It was a temporary blip!

Stiff and timely action taken by BD government means dollar reserves will be around 40 billion by middle of next year.
 
that will continue at own pace dont worry :partay:
 
that will continue at own pace dont worry :partay:
You should wear a 🤡 hat!

You look ridiculous and unhinged now.

Especially given that Bangladesh seems to be taking Pakistan’s share of exports.

So, Bangladesh is growing largely at the expense of Pakistan.

Irony is too funny!
 
and you should mind your business kid . you are here on pakistan defense forum not i am on bengali forum . try to digest it .
 

