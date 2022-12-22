Pakistan’s Textile Export Declining by 19% & Bangladesh’s increasing 26%

West is going through a crisis.



The middle class is especially hurting. And they are resorting to shopping at budget stores.



And budget stores are overwhelmingly supplied by Bangladesh.



So, why is Pakistani export declining? That’s because inefficient and small scale Pakistani exporters cannot compete with giant factories of Bangladesh.



US and EU have also accelerated their move away from China. Here again, Bangladesh is the chief beneficiary.



Btw, all the scaremongering over GSP - Bangladesh has no GSP privileges in USA. But is absolutely smashing it there!!!



Pakistani manufacturing is dominated by 8-10 MEN roadside operations. They cannot compete with giant factories operated by Bangladeshi WOMEN.



Bangladeshi women are smashing Pakistani men in the exports market.







Your trolling about Dollar crisis has no merit.



It was a temporary blip!



Stiff and timely action taken by BD government means dollar reserves will be around 40 billion by middle of next year.