Pakistan's stupid approach to kite flying

I read that Police are now using drones to identify people flying Kites. https://www.dawn.com/news/1675600/p...ce-violators-of-kite-flying-ban-in-rawalpindi
Initially it sounds absolutely stupid, until you realise that many Pakistani kite fliers use razor sharp threads which can cause serious injury and even death to people from errand kites.
What to do? Surely banning hasn't worked? Maybe make it illegal to sell that sharp string? Imprison anyone selling it? Or prison sentences for anyone who has sharp string on their kites too?
I don't have the right answer, but i'm not sure drones are going to help.
