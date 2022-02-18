What's new

Pakistan's stupid approach to kite flying

313ghazi

313ghazi

I read that Police are now using drones to identify people flying Kites. https://www.dawn.com/news/1675600/p...ce-violators-of-kite-flying-ban-in-rawalpindi

Initially it sounds absolutely stupid, until you realise that many Pakistani kite fliers use razor sharp threads which can cause serious injury and even death to people from errand kites.

What to do? Surely banning hasn't worked? Maybe make it illegal to sell that sharp string? Imprison anyone selling it? Or prison sentences for anyone who has sharp string on their kites too?

I don't have the right answer, but i'm not sure drones are going to help.
 
Ghessan

Ghessan

just make police "bandey dey puttar" which is hard to attain.

it is them who knows everything and it all happen under their nose.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Kite flying is really an activity dangerous to its doers and to those not doing it. Earlier too in India there have been incidents of people traveling on the road getting injured by the kite thread, some whose throats were slit by the thread, and nowadays there is the Chinese thread which doesn't break at all despite forcefully trying to break. Also, the Chinese threads are dangerous to birds, either injuring their wings or their babies getting entangled because the mothers take the threads to build the nest.
 
waz

waz

Can't the morons who cause these terrible accidents fly them without the bloody sharp glass coated on the string? It's not some religious obligation to 'fight' kites. What ever happened to flying for fun?
 
IceCold

IceCold

It's not Pakistan's stupid approach, it's the decision of the relevant authorities that can be termed stupid. Please amend the thread title.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Not the subject but an individual calls an anti kite flying stupid is problematic. Do you have the guts to understand the pain of grieving families? Our family friend lost his only daughter due to kite string. I still can't forget that cute angel like baby girl and I have seen her slitted throat. It was like 24 hrs before that family was at our home. I took her in my arms and cuddled. As I talk about her, I have tears in my eyes and imagine what her parents would have gone through.

I wish that authorities should start charge the kite flying killers with Anti Terrorism Act. I wish that they are jailed for 7 years minimum. I wish that these scoundrels are dealt like we should do to an enemy of humanity. Nothing is stupid to stop these killers. I would have rather issued orders to deal with fliers like we do so for terrorists and high profile criminals.

Nothing stupid to get rid of filth. Thread closed.
 
