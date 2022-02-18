Pakistan's stupid approach to kite flying

Not the subject but an individual calls an anti kite flying stupid is problematic. Do you have the guts to understand the pain of grieving families? Our family friend lost his only daughter due to kite string. I still can't forget that cute angel like baby girl and I have seen her slitted throat. It was like 24 hrs before that family was at our home. I took her in my arms and cuddled. As I talk about her, I have tears in my eyes and imagine what her parents would have gone through.



I wish that authorities should start charge the kite flying killers with Anti Terrorism Act. I wish that they are jailed for 7 years minimum. I wish that these scoundrels are dealt like we should do to an enemy of humanity. Nothing is stupid to stop these killers. I would have rather issued orders to deal with fliers like we do so for terrorists and high profile criminals.



Nothing stupid to get rid of filth. Thread closed.