Pakistan's Strategic Affairs

In conversation with Shahid Raza, this episode explores the strategic affairs of Pakistan and neighboring countries. Why he got interested in strategic affairs? How he sees the changing dynamics between India and Pakistan? Is there a nationalism wave in India? Where will it lead them? Where India Pakistan peace process stands? Is CPEC really the next East India Company? Is it a debt trap or Marshal plan? CPEC in Pakistan’s changing economic dynamics and regional connectivity? Why Central Asian Republic is a big deal? Why it is important? Why and how resolving Kashmir Issue is beneficial for India? Tune in to deconstruct Indian airstrike, what’s happening in Central Asia and how energy runs the world!

Title is clickbait so no need to boil your blood. Title is meant to mock people who say that CPEC is a debt trap.
 
