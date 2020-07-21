Pakistan's strange paradox

When there was military rule (I won't call it Musharraf rule - it was controlled by entire army establishment), there was more terrorism prima facie. Remember Lal Masjid siege etc. When civilian rule came, there was clean up. Remember op Zarb-e-Azb, op Rad-ul-fasad, work of Gen Raheel Shariff etc. When military rule returned by proxy, there has been increase in terrorism. Remember Waziristan attacks.



Yet Pakistani nationalists on PDF accuse Nawaz Sharif etc as corrupt and even traitorous but praise army installed Imran Khan as competent and patriotic.



Pakistan is a really complex country. Nobody can understand it.



- PRTP GWD