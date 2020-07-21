What's new

Pakistan's strange paradox

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,926
-52
1,598
Country
India
Location
India
When there was military rule (I won't call it Musharraf rule - it was controlled by entire army establishment), there was more terrorism prima facie. Remember Lal Masjid siege etc. When civilian rule came, there was clean up. Remember op Zarb-e-Azb, op Rad-ul-fasad, work of Gen Raheel Shariff etc. When military rule returned by proxy, there has been increase in terrorism. Remember Waziristan attacks.

Yet Pakistani nationalists on PDF accuse Nawaz Sharif etc as corrupt and even traitorous but praise army installed Imran Khan as competent and patriotic.

Pakistan is a really complex country. Nobody can understand it.

- PRTP GWD
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

truthfollower
greatest injustice to that Hindu
Replies
6
Views
610
SQ8
SQ8
U
After The Raid (of 2nd May OBL Op): An Excerpt From Journalist Zahid Hussain`s Book 'No-Win War'
2
Replies
22
Views
803
User
U
pothead
It’s time Manmohan Singh drops his pretence about loving India
2
Replies
22
Views
949
pothead
pothead
GlobalVillageSpace
Ashraf Ghani’s outburst: How should Pakistan handle the situation?
Replies
1
Views
348
tarrar
tarrar
bananarepublic
This German couple spent 9 weeks in Pakistan to prove that it is safe for visitors
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
257
Views
12K
Zaki
Zaki

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom