The Rupee is also stablising against the Dollar.In my opinion close to Rs 150 to $1 is a more realistic rate for Pakistani Rupee.In the past it was artificially hiked up by Dar who was playing with fire by increasing the Current Account and Trade Deficits.The results of such artificial restrains was bound to result in quick correction and due to speculative trading, probably over correction.What Dar has done by borrowing dollars for short term and on high interest rate is destroyed the chances of the incoming government to control the crisis in immediate term, until and unless it takes long term measures which would benefit in the future. I think PTI government has and would continue to take such measures.We need responsible economic policies, not gimmicks to hide your true foreign debt by parking loans in the name of Private Limited companies and giving sovereign guarantees for those loans. While all the while showing your dishonesty not to include those loans either in the budgets or in the official figures of borrowing.I am little puzzled from Pakistanis who don't understand how economy works but still trust and believe their media personalities which in fact know next to nothing about it. Prime example is Nadeem Malik. The idiot had be blocked on the Twitter for over 5 years now, because I put him in his rightful place.The foreign Exchange Dollar rates had always been rising for last two years, despite the daft policies of Dar.Here is two years chart of Pakistani rupees value against the dollars. A steady higher rate over the period can be observed.It is not PTI government the rupees was on decline against the dollar gradually. If you minus short term market manipulation like this week, the rupees had been in gradual decline, well before PTI government came in to power.