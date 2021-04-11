What's new

Pakistan’s steadily diminishing equity with the US may have hit rock bottom

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,123
-17
21,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Pakistan’s allies in Washington have been trying, in the meanwhile, to catch the Biden administration’s attention and get it interested in resetting ties with the one-time ally

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST

The United States (US) state department spokesperson Ned Price could not have chosen a better word to reflect the Joe Biden administration’s weariness with Pakistan. Asked about Islamabad’s flip-flop on sugar and cotton imports from India, Price said the US “continues” to encourage the two countries to resolve their concerns through direct dialogue. Actually, he could have simply shrugged.

Pakistan’s steadily diminishing equity with the US may have hit rock bottom with the Biden administration. “For the first time in over two decades, Pakistan is not a foreign-policy priority for a new US administration,” two former Obama administration officials acknowledged in recent, and sympathetic article, advocating a reset of ties with Pakistan. And this might be good thing to keep in the rearview as New Delhi responds to Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s call to “bury the past and move forward”.

Former President Donald Trump wanted to mediate and made it known several times, to New Delhi’s irritation. But Biden is not interested apparently, and his administration has played no role in the newest stab at peace on the subcontinent, according to several people familiar with these developments.

Biden has shown no interest in engaging Pakistan. He has not spoken to Prime Minister Imran Khan yet, more than two months after taking office. And that’s despite a direct request from Islamabad. The US President has also not invited Khan to his virtual summit on climate later this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are among the 40 world leaders who will attend.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, but the conversation was most unlike how first-calls tend to be. It was an uncomfortable call about the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a man convicted of kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl. Some in Islamabad wonder if Sheikh’s release ordered by the Supreme Court just a week after Biden’s inauguration in January is behind the current chill. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke with General Bajwa on phone during his travels in the region, but he did not stop by for a visit. He went to India and then skipped over Pakistan for an unannounced visit to Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s allies in Washington have been trying, in the meanwhile, to catch the Biden administration’s attention and get it interested in resetting ties with the one-time ally. One of them called for a “rightsized” US-Pakistan relationship focused on economic and cultural interests. Another one called also for economic ties as the new focus but sought a “light government touch”, in other words, US government help.

There is no indication the Biden administration — the national security council is driving the South Asia engagement for now in the absence of senate-confirmed assistant secretaries to head the relevant bureaus at the state and defence departments — is interested in a reset. Bajwa’s peace offer, as one American observer said, could be a move to “impress” Biden, win a reprieve and get something that looks like a reset. And no more.

www.hindustantimes.com

Pakistan’s steadily diminishing equity with the US may have hit rock bottom

Pakistan’s allies in Washington have been trying, in the meanwhile, to catch the Biden administration’s attention and get it interested in resetting ties with the one-time ally
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

This is an Indian source, but one without the usual jabs and rhetoric. I think the author is right on the money. After so many snubs lately we can safely assume that the new Biden administration has thus far shown very little desire to get off to a positive start. We could argue that the court in Pakistan didn't punish Omar Sheikh as the Americans wanted and that may have been a contributing factor, but there is so much more. The Democrats are indeed not interested in resetting ties.

I think it is safe to say that with the Biden administration we are back to cold politics between Democrats and Pakistan.

It is also very notable how the armed forces and Imran Khan are in tandem trying to make desperate efforts to have cordial relations with the US despite the latter's cold shouldering.
 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,430
36
16,725
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
No chance. Our establishment will be down on its knees - cap in hand, take thier own lube.

Whilst our elite all have economic and personal interests and investments abroad rather than abroad, we shall never be independent.

Honestly I'm beginning to think economic growth and wealth generation is even more important than anti corruption measures or anything else.

We need a huge middle class and a new wealthy elite before we can break free of the establishment.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,151
2
3,858
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Its seems to be the continuation of Obama regime policies. Many of the key people are the same. I think its actually better to not be on the USA's priority list. Hasn't really helped Pakistan in the past. They would only be plotting to put PPP idiots back in power.

I would focus on economic expansion....as long as exports to USA continue go up then that's good enough.
 
adelphi

adelphi

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2019
248
0
362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Dalit said:
Asked about Islamabad’s flip-flop on sugar and cotton imports from India, Price said the US “continues” to encourage the two countries to resolve their concerns through direct dialogue. Actually, he could have simply shrugged.
Click to expand...
So Indians are complaining to US after Pakistan declined to buy their products? Some dhoti's are definitely on fire.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,123
-17
21,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
CrazyZ said:
Its seems to be the continuation of Obama regime policies. Many of the key people are the same. I think its actually better to not be on the USA's priority list. Hasn't really helped Pakistan in the past. They would only be plotting to put PPP idiots back in power.

I would focus on economic expansion....as long as exports to USA continue go up then that's good enough.
Click to expand...
I think the Americans are waiting it out. As soon as the PTI government is out they will negotiate with PML-N or PPP. That is a hunch I have. What you will probably see is a lot of hue and cry during election season. The Americans will be pushing for PPP or PML-N victory. The American and Western media is going to play a vital role in supporting PPP and PML-N during the next elections.

The Democrats have made up their mind. They are not going to sit down with PTI and armed forces.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,084
68
44,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
Pakistan’s allies in Washington have been trying, in the meanwhile, to catch the Biden administration’s attention and get it interested in resetting ties with the one-time ally

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST

The United States (US) state department spokesperson Ned Price could not have chosen a better word to reflect the Joe Biden administration’s weariness with Pakistan. Asked about Islamabad’s flip-flop on sugar and cotton imports from India, Price said the US “continues” to encourage the two countries to resolve their concerns through direct dialogue. Actually, he could have simply shrugged.

Pakistan’s steadily diminishing equity with the US may have hit rock bottom with the Biden administration. “For the first time in over two decades, Pakistan is not a foreign-policy priority for a new US administration,” two former Obama administration officials acknowledged in recent, and sympathetic article, advocating a reset of ties with Pakistan. And this might be good thing to keep in the rearview as New Delhi responds to Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s call to “bury the past and move forward”.

Former President Donald Trump wanted to mediate and made it known several times, to New Delhi’s irritation. But Biden is not interested apparently, and his administration has played no role in the newest stab at peace on the subcontinent, according to several people familiar with these developments.

Biden has shown no interest in engaging Pakistan. He has not spoken to Prime Minister Imran Khan yet, more than two months after taking office. And that’s despite a direct request from Islamabad. The US President has also not invited Khan to his virtual summit on climate later this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are among the 40 world leaders who will attend.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, but the conversation was most unlike how first-calls tend to be. It was an uncomfortable call about the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a man convicted of kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl. Some in Islamabad wonder if Sheikh’s release ordered by the Supreme Court just a week after Biden’s inauguration in January is behind the current chill. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke with General Bajwa on phone during his travels in the region, but he did not stop by for a visit. He went to India and then skipped over Pakistan for an unannounced visit to Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s allies in Washington have been trying, in the meanwhile, to catch the Biden administration’s attention and get it interested in resetting ties with the one-time ally. One of them called for a “rightsized” US-Pakistan relationship focused on economic and cultural interests. Another one called also for economic ties as the new focus but sought a “light government touch”, in other words, US government help.

There is no indication the Biden administration — the national security council is driving the South Asia engagement for now in the absence of senate-confirmed assistant secretaries to head the relevant bureaus at the state and defence departments — is interested in a reset. Bajwa’s peace offer, as one American observer said, could be a move to “impress” Biden, win a reprieve and get something that looks like a reset. And no more.

www.hindustantimes.com

Pakistan’s steadily diminishing equity with the US may have hit rock bottom

Pakistan’s allies in Washington have been trying, in the meanwhile, to catch the Biden administration’s attention and get it interested in resetting ties with the one-time ally
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

This is an Indian source, but one without the usual jabs and rhetoric. I think the author is right on the money. After so many snubs lately we can safely assume that the new Biden administration has thus far shown very little desire to get off to a positive start. We could argue that the court in Pakistan didn't punish Omar Sheikh as the Americans wanted and that may have been a contributing factor, but there is so much more. The Democrats are indeed not interested in resetting ties.

I think it is safe to say that with the Biden administration we are back to cold politics between Democrats and Pakistan.

It is also very notable how the armed forces and Imran Khan are in tandem trying to make desperate efforts to have cordial relations with the US despite the latter's cold shouldering.
Click to expand...
This article has literally copied stuff from an earlier Pakistani one. God Indian media is awful.

See here;

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan's push to reset ties with US met with lukewarm response | The Express Tribune

Pakistan's efforts to reset what is often dubbed as "transactional relationship" with the United States have been met with a lukewarm response
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

As for the rest, just move on, no need to be concerned with sleepy Joe and his crazy foreign policy. The US faces multiple domestic issues and he's going around playing civilisation.
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,123
-17
21,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
waz said:
This article has literally copied stuff from an earlier Pakistani one. God Indian media is awful.

See here;

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan's push to reset ties with US met with lukewarm response | The Express Tribune
Pakistan's efforts to reset what is often dubbed as "transactional relationship" with the United States have been met with a lukewarm response
tribune.com.pk
tribune.com.pk

As for the rest, just move on, no need to be concerned with sleepy Joe and his crazy foreign policy. The US faces multiple domestic issues and he's going around playing civilisation.
Click to expand...
The Indians have a point here in my opinion. The Democrats are obviously cold-shouldering the PTI government quite badly. There is no appetite to have any negotiations with the current government. That much is crystal clear.

The PTI government on the other hand is trying its utmost to get something going. It is backfiring miserably.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,560
7
9,851
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
A blessing in disguise otherwise our Establishment and civilian leaders would bend their arse backward at the first opportunity.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,123
-17
21,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
adelphi said:
So Indians are complaining to US after Pakistan declined to buy their products? Some dhoti's are definitely on fire.
Click to expand...
That is a very interesting observation.

1. The Pak government and armed forces seek a relationship with the US without being viewed through the Afghan and Indian prism.
2. The Americans absolutely refuse to have relations with Pakistan without viewing it through Afghan and Indian prism.

As far as I see, there is a massive gap between how both sides want to further their relationship. There is a still stand in relations. The Americans don't even have an ambassador in Pakistan.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,790
186
54,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
This is an Indian source, but one without the usual jabs and rhetoric. I think the author is right on the money.
Click to expand...
Yes, the writer is Indian but he is on the ball. All those dumb Pakistan's who used to complain about Trump being a "Muslim hater" etc now can enjoy some 'Muslim love' from Biden.

Here is a fact and I said this before. Trump was very good for Pakistan. PMIK had developed a ver positive relationship with his government. That Trump lost was a disaster for Pakistan even if Biden the "Muslim lover" has taken over.

Trump was the one behind pulling USA out of Afghanistan. Trump when he would be asked by media to slap Pakistan and give high five to Modi would always slide out by saying both leaders were his friends.

And poked the Indian's in the eye by actually saying he would love to mediate between India and Pak over Kashmir.

It was bad day for Pakistan when Trump lost.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom