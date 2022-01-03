Pakistan's startups fetch $375 million investment in 2021

Flight of falcon
Lets hope and pray we cross $1B goal for 2022 in sha Allah.
Pakistani startups raise record $375 million in funding in 2021 - Pakistan Observer
LAHORE – Pakistani startup businesses witnessed impressive growth in outgoing 2021 as they received historic funding worth $375 million from venture capitalists. The figure is five times higher than what the local startups generated in the whole of 2020 when they raised only $66 million. The...
