Pakistan's startups fetch $375 million investment in 2021

Lets hope and pray we cross $1B goal for 2022 in sha Allah.

Pakistani startups raise record $375 million in funding in 2021 - Pakistan Observer

LAHORE – Pakistani startup businesses witnessed impressive growth in outgoing 2021 as they received historic funding worth $375 million from venture capitalists. The figure is five times higher than what the local startups generated in the whole of 2020 when they raised only $66 million. The...
