What's new

Pakistan's stance | Turkey's aspirations for/in Afghanistan and settling of old score with Russia

Pakistan First

Pakistan First

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2008
1,389
-3
2,108
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Turkey has a history with Russia. Both have fought 14 wars before the Ottoman Empire broke down with Russia winning 12 and Turkey 2. Russia had a hand in breaking up of the Ottoman Empire. Both Turkey and Russia still remember what each of them had done to the other.

Russia has been showing restraint till now vis-a-vis Turkey. Even after Russia helped Erdogan with intelligence to overcome the military coup attempt, Turkey downed Russian jet killing Russian personnel in Syria. Russia refrained from reacting. Russia gave S-400 to Turkey. Russia also restrained itself from entering full-scale in the Azerbaijan-Armenian war when Turkey was actively supporting Azerbaijan.

Turkey, which is training Afghan National Army personnel on its soil which are at war with Afghan Taliban has aspirations of having Turk military presence in Afghanistan. Russia does not want that, so much so that it stopped Afghan Taliban from attending peace conference arranged by Turkey.

Erdogan has openly spoken against Taliban while Taliban has warned Turkey/Erdogan to stay away from Afghanistan.

So, the purpose of this topic is to have a serious discussion on:

1) Do you guys also think that Afghanistan can once again become a playground for two old enemies, this time, Turkey and Russia?

2) What should be Pakistan's stand?
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,829
2
4,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan First said:
Turkey has a history with Russia. Both have fought 14 wars before the Ottoman Empire broke down with Russia winning 12 and Turkey 2. Russia had a hand in breaking up of the Ottoman Empire. Both Turkey and Russia still remember what each of them had done to the other.

Russia has been showing restraint till now vis-a-vis Turkey. Even after Russia helped Erdogan with intelligence to overcome the military coup attempt, Turkey downed Russian jet killing Russian personnel in Syria. Russia refrained from reacting. Russia gave S-400 to Turkey. Russia also restrained itself from entering full-scale in the Azerbaijan-Armenian war when Turkey was actively supporting Azerbaijan.

Turkey, which is training Afghan National Army personnel on its soil which are at war with Afghan Taliban has aspirations of having Turk military presence in Afghanistan. Russia does not want that, so much so that it stopped Afghan Taliban from attending peace conference arranged by Turkey.

Erdogan has openly spoken against Taliban while Taliban has warned Turkey/Erdogan to stay away from Afghanistan.

So, the purpose of this topic is to have a serious discussion on:

1) Do you guys also think that Afghanistan can once again become a playground for two old enemies, this time, Turkey and Russia?

2) What should be Pakistan's stand?
Click to expand...
there are already several threads running on this.
The short is answer is NO..
Turkish presence in Afghanistan violates the Doha agreement.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
3,667
1
4,624
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan First said:
Turkey has a history with Russia. Both have fought 14 wars before the Ottoman Empire broke down with Russia winning 12 and Turkey 2. Russia had a hand in breaking up of the Ottoman Empire. Both Turkey and Russia still remember what each of them had done to the other.

Russia has been showing restraint till now vis-a-vis Turkey. Even after Russia helped Erdogan with intelligence to overcome the military coup attempt, Turkey downed Russian jet killing Russian personnel in Syria. Russia refrained from reacting. Russia gave S-400 to Turkey. Russia also restrained itself from entering full-scale in the Azerbaijan-Armenian war when Turkey was actively supporting Azerbaijan.

Turkey, which is training Afghan National Army personnel on its soil which are at war with Afghan Taliban has aspirations of having Turk military presence in Afghanistan. Russia does not want that, so much so that it stopped Afghan Taliban from attending peace conference arranged by Turkey.

Erdogan has openly spoken against Taliban while Taliban has warned Turkey/Erdogan to stay away from Afghanistan.

So, the purpose of this topic is to have a serious discussion on:

1) Do you guys also think that Afghanistan can once again become a playground for two old enemies, this time, Turkey and Russia?

2) What should be Pakistan's stand?
Click to expand...
Russia has her limitations and objectives, that why they sold S-400 to Turkey. Otherwise they have been diddly dadling Iran for years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF
ajpirzada
China breaks the Himalayan barrier
Replies
2
Views
1K
indushek
indushek

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom