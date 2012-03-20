Pakistan's stance | Turkey's aspirations for/in Afghanistan and settling of old score with Russia

Turkey has a history with Russia. Both have fought 14 wars before the Ottoman Empire broke down with Russia winning 12 and Turkey 2. Russia had a hand in breaking up of the Ottoman Empire. Both Turkey and Russia still remember what each of them had done to the other.



Russia has been showing restraint till now vis-a-vis Turkey. Even after Russia helped Erdogan with intelligence to overcome the military coup attempt, Turkey downed Russian jet killing Russian personnel in Syria. Russia refrained from reacting. Russia gave S-400 to Turkey. Russia also restrained itself from entering full-scale in the Azerbaijan-Armenian war when Turkey was actively supporting Azerbaijan.



Turkey, which is training Afghan National Army personnel on its soil which are at war with Afghan Taliban has aspirations of having Turk military presence in Afghanistan. Russia does not want that, so much so that it stopped Afghan Taliban from attending peace conference arranged by Turkey.



Erdogan has openly spoken against Taliban while Taliban has warned Turkey/Erdogan to stay away from Afghanistan.



So, the purpose of this topic is to have a serious discussion on:



1) Do you guys also think that Afghanistan can once again become a playground for two old enemies, this time, Turkey and Russia?



2) What should be Pakistan's stand?