April 3, 1973, Page 8The New York Times ArchivesRAWALPINDI, Pakistan, March 29—Officials here are conceding that Pakistan is better off economically without her former eastern wing, which is now Bangladesh.Although the break‐up of Pakistan has led to political upheaval and a mood of bitter anxiety, economists here say that the nation hat emerged from stagnation and the shock of defeat with surprising financial resilience."The split has been economically beneficial," said Aftab Ahmad Kahn, a senior official in the Government's Planning Division. "Politically I'm sorry, the loss is a shock. But from the economic point of view West Pakistan is definitely better off."Instability„a ThreatSeveral Western economists agree, but say that growing internal instability., could shatter the prospects of recovery in this desperately poor country, where less. than 20 per cent of the population is literate.Moreover, Pakistan faces some immediate economic problems—the lack of new investment because of uncertain Government policies, labor unrest, price rises that reached 15 per cent last year and an average per‐capita income of about $80, which keeps hunger a looming threat. Intertwined with this is a rising birth rate of 3 per cent a year that will clearly blunt and perhaps cancel any major economic surge in this nation of 65 million.Pakistani economists say that the nation is better off without the eastern wing because by the time of the 1971 war West Pakistan had already drawn even with East Pakistan in foreign‐exchange earnings.' The economists also say that jute is a declining industry, that taxes from the East accounted for only 30 per cent of over‐all revenues — even though the population of the East is 75 million.'Deceleration of Growth'The Pakistanis add that the eastern wing was proving a drain on the west's economy because of efforts to "lessen the disparity" that resulted in the "deceleratiqn of growth" of Pakistan. Bangladesh would disagree, saying that it was the western wing in the first place that built up its economy at the expense of the east.Certainly, one key factor in Pakistan's economic recovery is a result of prewar policies that saw the western wing develop slowly while the eastern wing floundered.What enraged the Bengalis in the east was that the money they earned from jute constituted the major income of all Pakistan but was spent mostly to develop the economy in the west. Now, despite Pakistan's war loss, that economy is largely, intact, while the Bangladesh economy, is in disarray.Pakistani and Western economists agree that this nation his successfully switched exports of the main industry, cotton, from the former eastern wing to internatibnal markets. At the same time rice and light manufacturing equipment, such as flashlights, and medical equipment, have yielded export earnings.The buoyancy in overseas trade is underlined by the fact that exports this year will probably earn $650‐million, more than the combined exports of East and West Pakistan in 1970. This is considered the last "normal year" because of the twoweek war with India that broke out in December, 1971, and resulted in tte loss of the eastern wing. Over the nevt few years export earnings are expected to rise 10 per cent annually.Luck has played a sizable role in the economic resurgence. For example, there has been worldwide demand—with corresponding good prices — for cotton and cotton textileS', which provide two‐thirds of exports.At the same time international prices for rice have doubled in the last year — and Pakistan, whose staple is wheat, has been able to disperse her stock to the Middle East; Indonesia and Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. In the past the lowquality rice went to East Pakistan.Pakistan, unlike droughtstricken India, has had good rains, resulting in a record wheat crop that may reach 7.5 million to 8 million metric tons this year, compared with 6.8 million last year.The economy was helped by a Government devaluation of the rupee 'last May that increased the value of the dollar against the rupee by 131 per cent, resulting in a surge of exports.One major economic question mark involves the over‐all outstanding debt of $4.6‐billion, the amount of money committed or dispersed by foreign governments to Pakistan before the split. Pakistan insists that Bangladesh pay about a third of this debt, but the Dacca Government has remained noncommittal on the issue, at least until it is formally, recognized by Pakistan.A version of this archives appears in print on April 3, 1973, on Page 8 of the New York edition with the headline: Pakistan's Split Called Economic Boon.