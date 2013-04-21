What's new

Pakistan's Special mission aircrafts Information Pool

Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
112
18,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is a NO discussions thread opened due to the difficulty faced by members to find the core info quickly in the discussions thread. Mods will delete/move posts to the awacs discussions thread if members start discussing here











AWACs/AEW&Cs Aircrafts Designs

An airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system is an airborne radar system designed to detect aircraft. Used at a high altitude, the radars allow the operators to distinguish between friendly and hostile aircraft hundreds of miles away. AEW&C aircraft are used for defensive and offensive air operations. The system is used offensively to direct fighters to their target locations, and defensively to counter attacks. It can also be used to carry out surveillance, and C2BM (command and control, battle management) functions.

AEW&C is also known by the older terms "airborne early warning" (AEW) and "airborne warning and control system"



blain2 said:
AWACS = AEW&C. Its a change in nomenclature and terminology over the past decade or so. All current systems including the Phalcon, Wedgetail, Erieye and E3 are now categorized as AEW&C. There are some old articles lingering on the web which try to make this distinction between the two definitions. The reality is that the only AWACS was the first one and that was the E-3 Sentry. That was the name given to the aircraft. People started linking the size of the platform to assume the bigger ones were AWACS and smaller ones AEW&C, when in reality, some of the smaller systems pack more gadgetry and technology than the bigger platforms. Now everything is AEW&C.
Click to expand...
blain2 said:
Please see post 1470 for some background on this now inane discussion.

As to the your points about the need for more, there should be realization that Over the Horizon radar coverage as afforded by the Erieyes is not the only asset available to Pakistan. We have a very well integrated ground based radar network available too. Although some gaps remain however between the ground based radars and the Erieyes, PAF will be in a very good overall situation to get early warning of any impending ingresses.

The threat to Pakistan is primarily uni-directional and in the past when we have had to face threats from both the Eastern and Western borders, we have employed our ground based radars to cater to such needs. The employment of Erieyes will be no different and more importantly, the Erieyes will fill the gaps that the ground based radar coverage has. As such optimal employment and sensor fusion is more important to the PAF than worrying about maintaining 3-4 AEW flights simultaneously on station 24x7 given the current envisaged threat.

In case of hostilities, IAF will be moving many of their assets closer to the Pakistan border in any case. In such cases, although early warning by Erieye will be better than what is available currently, even then it will be limited (this goes for India as well) because the attacking aircraft are so close to their intended targets. As such the role of Pakistani Erieyes will not just be providing early warning and doing so all on their own, because as stated, they will be backed by a pretty well integrated layer of recently upgraded ground based radars. Secondly, Erieyes will be providing the very essential control function to the combat assets and for this the numbers purchased from Sweden and those to be acquired from China will suffice.

Lets also not forget that contrary to your assertion, 360 degree coverage for the PAF was/is not a deal breaker as we were offered the most upgraded version of Hawkeye 2000 based on the APS-145 radar which not only provides very good tracking ranges, but also offers full 360 degree coverage. Despite this, PAF had issues with its performance in certain regimes/terrains and these requirements were met by the Erieye despite the full 360 degree coverage issue.
Click to expand...
blain2 said:
It matters little whether we have 360 deg coverage or not. You have to think about various things about the employment which can make 360 degree coverage redundant.

A couple of things about the Erieye that should be noted include:

i) Although the aircraft's dorsally mounted AESA radar does not provide 360 degree coverage, the aircraft makes up for the 60 degree blind spots (aft and fore - 30 degrees each) by using its ESM capabilities to defend itself and disrupt the AI radars of the adversary if the threat is emanating from either the aft or fore side.

ii) In most cases, a 360 degree coverage is a limited use luxury because usually the AEW capability is directionally focused, meaning that you are catering for a threat emerging from a certain set of vectors/direction(s). Think about 150 degree coverage being provided by the Erieye on the eastern front and think about what the 150 degree coverage translates into in terms of miles and you will come to the realization that even with a 150 degree over the horizon coverage, Erieye provides a very significant early warning to our air defences.

Where the 360 coverage is helpful is if and when the AEW capability is being used in disaster recovery work where due to the lack of ground facilities, an AEW platform is being used to control air traffic from all directions. However even in such cases, the Erieye AEW platform(s) can be deployed in patterns where providing such coverage is not a huge challenge.

iii) In combat situations, the AEW platform may be called upon to work in extremely dense, multi-vector situations where aircraft from various bases and locations are converging or are being vectored to and from multiple locations. In this case, full 360 degree coverage would be helpful. A very good example of this has been the use of AEW platforms in the two gulf wars where USAF and NATO E-3s were employed in this role extensively and had to monitor air traffic which at times had close to above a thousand nodes in the air at the same time from all around Iraq's neighbouring countries.

Fortunately for the PAF, the threat is primarily uni-directional and while the breadth of the air space to be monitored can be large, the threat pretty much arises from one direction (in this case from the East) and will not require very dense controlling and tracking as the number of aircraft in any Indo-Pak scenario would be limited (certainly less than 200-300 or less in the air at a time). As such having a full 360 degree coverage, aside from bragging rights, does not make or break the deal for the PAF. Had this been a major concern for the PAF, they would have gone for the Hawkeye 2000 on offer by the US with its full 360 degree coverage.
Click to expand...





Oscar said:
Blain is correct when he states that there is now no difference.
AWACS which stands for Airborne warning and control system was coined by the US for the E-3. Before that many AEW platforms had come and gone starting in the 50's. This was the first system that put Combat control into the platform. So in reality the E-3 was the first AEW&C aircraft, the AWACS designation was meant for it originally but became a commonly used term. The correct designation for all of these platform is AEW&C.
Although the E-2 was in service before that its early years were spent sending information back to the 'war room' of the carrier and its was known in Navy designation is E-2 AEW. The C for control came later as datalinks and radio communication matured.
As for now, the wedgetail is the creme of the crop. An Agile beam antenna, Substantial ESM and ECCM. Crew comfort and data capacity. It also is very expensive though not the most, the most expensive is the Japanese E-767 series which cost the Japanese a lot of greenbacks.
However, with the latest upgrades now in the offing for the E-3 which is about to go through this cycle, it will gain most if not all of the abilities of the wedgetail including a rotating AESA, More powerful ESM and with its greater loiter time, combat capacity and ability to defend itself.. will retake the title of the best machine.

The Chinese are still far behind in Radar tech and will take another 5 or so years to achieve the standard.
What is a nice addition is, what could be the best design for an AEW&C jet..Well, something like the B-1 with an integrated conformal AESA array all over.. Being able to get to a deployment area quick.. and get out quick.
Click to expand...
TangoViking said:
The radar scan-limitations is not bothering anyone other than amateur forum posters. The nearest rotodome competitors can't scan 360d radar all at the same time either. To focus energy they have to stop the dome and create larger blind spots since it's no longer refreshing the full 360.

Embraer got a pdf that also points out what I mentioned b4, maybe a repost and if so I am sorry.

http://www.embraerdefensesystems.co...nho=download/pdf/01-0113296_CapaAEW_pg001.pdf

This is for previous gen Erieye used in Brazil but of course fundamentally the same praxis.





Ps. A very good reason for selecting the Saab 2000 is that you get all the major systems from one supplier and nation.

Aircraft:Saabs own design, own property, ready made.
Radar: Saab
ESM/SPS: Saab
Operator consoles: Saab
Flight test/training: Saab

etc.

No other western AEW company can deliver as much from under one roof.
Click to expand...
 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
112
18,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan







The Ericsson PS-890 Erieye radar uses an active array with 200 solid state modules. The range of the S-band, 3 GHz, and side looking radar is 300 km. The 1,985-lb (900-kg) dorsal antenna is housed in a 29-ft 6.3-in (9-m) long box radome mounted atop the fuselage. Utilizing adaptive side lobe suppression, the look angle on each side is about 160 degrees. From its standard operational altitude of 6000 metres (19,685 feet, or FL200) the radar has a maximum range of 450 km (279 miles). Against a fighter-sized target effective range is approximately 330 km (205 miles). Seaborne targets can be detected at 320 km (198 miles), though this is a function of the aircrafts cruising height. The electronically scanned antenna can scan sectors of interest frequently while others are monitored, and a single sector can be scanned in different modes at the same time.

That last bit is a reference to the AESA radars ability to scan ground and air activity at the same time, rather than switching between these modes as conventional radars do. An Australian airpower article explains the potential benefits of AESA radars against other AEW&C offerings like the E-2C Hawkeye  and also notes the limitations of the S100B/Erieye system:

The limitation of the two sided array is that it can only cover two 120 degree sectors abeam of the aircraft, leaving 60 degree blind sectors over the nose and tail of the aircraft, and reduced antenna performance from 45 degrees off the beam aspect. Another limitation stems from the use of an airframe too small to accommodate a comprehensive self contained command, control and communications system, and other sensors such as a capable ESM and track association system.

Saabs corporate release notes that two third of the order value is for Saab and one third for Ericsson Microwave Systems [for the PS-890 Erieye radars], witch is, after the Saab acquisition, expected to be a part of Saab in September 2006. DID recently covered that acquisition.

Aerial Eyes: Pakistan&#8217;s New AWACS Fleets

The Erieye AEW&C mission system radar is an active, phased-array, pulse-doppler sensor that can feed an onboard operator architecture or downlink data (via an associated datalink subsystem) to a ground-based air defence network. The system employs a large aperture, dual-sided antenna array housed in a dorsal 'plank' fairing. The antenna is fixed, and the beam is electronically scanned, which provides for improved detection and significantly enhanced tracking performance compared with radar-dome antenna systems. Erieye detects and tracks air and sea targets out to the horizon, and sometimes beyond this due to anomalous propagation  instrumented range has been measured at 450 kilometres (280 mi). Typical detection range against fighter-sized targets is approximately 425 kilometres (264 mi), in a 150° broadside sector, both sides of the aircraft. Outside these sectors, performance is reduced in forward and aft directions.
Other system features include: Adaptive waveform generation (including digital, phase-coded pulse compression); Signal processing and target tracking; track while scan (TWS); low side lobe values (throughout the system's angular coverage); low- and medium-pulse repetition frequency operating modes; frequency agility; Air-to-air and sea surveillance modes; and target radar cross-section display.
The radar operates as a medium- to high-PRF pulse-Doppler, solid-state radar, in E/F-band (3 GHz), incorporating 192 two-way transmit/receive modules that combine to produce a pencil beam, steered as required within the operating 150° sector each side of the aircraft (one side at a time). It is understood that Erieye has some ability to detect aircraft in the 30° sectors fore and aft of the aircraft heading, but has no track capability in this sector

Erieye - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia






The Ericsson PS-890 Erieye radar uses an active array with 200 solid state modules. The range of the S-band, 3 GHz, side looking radar is 300 km. The 1,985-lb (900-kg) dorsal antenna is housed in a 29-ft 6.3-in (9-m) long box radome mounted atop the fuselage. Utilizing adaptive side lobe suppression, the look angle on each side is about 160 degrees. From its standard operational altitude of 6000 meters (19,685 feet, or FL200) the radar has a maximum range of 450 km (279 miles). Against a fighter-sized target effective range is approximately 330 km (205 miles). Seaborne targets can be detected at 320 km (1998 miles), though this is a function of the aircraft's cruising height. The electronically scanned antenna can scan sectors of interest frequently while others are monitored, and asingle sector can be scanned in different modes at the same time. The aircraft does not carry controllers (although it's large enough to do so), but functions as an an airborne radar integrated with the total air defence network.

S 100B / SAAB 340 AEW&C



PS-890 Erieye (Sweden), Payloads

Type
3.1 to 3.3 GHz band, pulse-Doppler, active phased-array surveillance radar.

Description
The Ericsson Microwave PS-890 Erieye surveillance radar utilises a large aperture, dual-sided phased-array antenna that (according to Jane's sources) incorporates between 190 and 200 solid-state transceiver modules. Other system features include:adaptive waveform generation (believed to include digital, phase-coded pulse compression) and signal processingtrack-while-scan/adaptive radar control target trackinglow sidelobe values throughout the system's angular coveragelow- and medium-pulse repetition frequency operating modes'graceful' transceiver module degradationfrequency agilitya sea surveillance operating mode.
Defense & Security Intelligence & Analysis: IHS Jane&#39;s | IHS

ERIEYE (Sweden), Payloads

Type
3.1 to 3.3 GHz band Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C) radar.

Description
The Saab, Business Area Electronic Defence Systems (formerly Ericsson Microwave Systems and then Saab Microwave Systems) ERIEYE AEW & C radar is an active, phased-array, pulse-Doppler radar that can feed an onboard operator architecture or downlink data (via an associated datalink sub-system) to a ground-based air defence network. As such, it makes use of a large aperture, dual-sided antenna array that (according to Jane's sources) originally incorporated between 190 and 200 solid-state transceiver modules and is housed in a dorsally-mounted 'plank' fairing. Other system features include:adaptive waveform generation (believed to include digital, phase-coded pulse compression), signal processing and target trackingtrack-while-scanlow sidelobe values (throughout the system's angular coverage)low- and medium-pulse repetition frequency operating modesgraceful transceiver module degradationfrequency agilityair-to-air and sea surveillance modesa target radar cross-section display.In Swedish service, the baseline sensor is designated as the PS-890 and as applied to the Brazilian EMB-145SA (R-99A) platform, is reported as employing 192 transceiver modules and as being optimised for the detection of low-speed aerial targets such as drug running aircraft. Readers should also be aware that over time, ERIEYE has been progressively updated and that the following specification data should be taken as being representative if not otherwise specified. In this context, Saab, Business Area Electronic Defence Systems reported that as of April 2008, the latest ERIEYE configuration incorporated new generation, higher output transceiver modules; a new commercial-off-the-shelf mission system computer (understood to weight 53 per cent less than its predecessor, require 30 per cent less input power, have a footprint that was

ERIEYE (Sweden) - Jane's Electronic Mission Aircraft

The Erieye described:

The Erieye is an active phased-array radar, operating in the S-band (3.1 to 3.3 Ghz). Its solid state hardware uses 192 transmitter/receiver (T/R) units, that are arranged in a row at the centre of a carbon fibre antenna unit that is mounted above the carrier aircraft. The antenna plates for the radar run along both sides of the housing. Two cooling ducts run above and below the radar modules, and between the antenna plates, fed by a ram air inlet at the front of the antenna unit. The radar is a multi-mode pulse-Doppler system that has a high bandwith and a flexible waveform. The beamwidth (in azimuth and elevation) is 0.7 degrees and 9 degrees. It has a selected 3-D capability and uses an adaptive sidelobe cancelling technique to improve the performance of what is already a low sidelobe antenna design.

The Erieye radar has an instrumented range of around 450km (279 miles). It can detect a (high- altitude) fighter-sized target at around 350km (186 miles), a surface ship at around 300km (186 miles) and a low-flying cruise missile-type target at about 150km (93 miles). The ESM system has a detection range of 450km (279 miles) against a fighter radar.

The Erieye surveillance search area is defined by the operator and can be concentrated across a broad front or in a constant, specific area. The search pattern can be aircraft-stabilised, to search along the track flown by the aircraft, or ground-stabilised; i.e. always fixed on a particular area of interest no matter where the aircraft goes.

Radar modes include: (air target surveillance) air target track-while-search, support air surveillance, helicopter surveillance, high-performance air tracking, extended early warning, primary air surveillance, secondary air surveillance; (sea target surveillance) sea search.

Erieye's active phased-array radar uses a technique known as adaptive radar control. This allows for the intelligent uses of radar energy that can be concentrated on specific targets or areas of interest. Unlike a rotating radar antenna, the Erieye is not limited to scanning a fixed volume of airspace over a fixed period of time. As soon as a target of interest is detected one of the radar's multiple beams (generated by the multiple T/R modules) can be allocated to lock on to that target, with tracking initiated immediately after first detection. By concentrating on a specific area the Erieye delivers a high update rate that can be prioritised as ore information on the likely threat emerges. The first radar 'hit', or target detection, in a surveillance scan is followed immediately by a higher-energy, shaped radar beam that establishes a track confirmation far faster than a conventional radar - mini ising the time in which a target can be lost switching from detection to tracking. Any target that begins to manouvre will immediately attract a higher measurement and update rate. The rapid updating allows for effective tracking of a target that is manoeuvring hard, perhaps in an attempt to evade radar detection or ti gain an advantageous position fro weapons release.

The Erieye can track several targets, or groups of targets, in its surveillance area using individual radar beams - while all the time maintaining an ongoing search scan. At the same time the radar operations can be interleaved to offer simultaneous air priority, air surveillance and sea surveillance modes.
The onboard mission system , as selected by all customers outside Sweden, uses an open architecture system design with COTS (commercial off the shelf) hardware and operating systems. A MIL-STD 1553B databus connects the Erieye radar, its IFF/SSR and ESM subsystems plus the navigation system, to the main command and control and data management computers. These computers are tied into datalink and other tactical communications equipment and drive the aircraft's onboard workstations.

The aircraft can be equipped with the NATO-standard MK XII IFF/SSR (Identification Friend or Foe/Secondary Surveillance Radar) that offers Mode 1, 2, 3/A, C and secure Mode 4 operations. The (optional) ESM system provides coverage in the 2-18 Ghz range. This system is designed to operate in a dense RF (radio frequency) environment with an automatic analysis and identification process, correlated with an onboard threat library. The system will deliver high DF (direction-finding) accuracy for localisation and targeting, with high sensitivity for long-range detection. For ELINT tasks target tracks and pulse descriptions canbe recorded, and exploited on the onboard consoles. A self-protection suite with an integrated threat warning system and countermeasures dispenser can be fitted.

Phased-Array Radars:

A new breed of antennas are at the cutting edge of today's radar technology. Instead of the familiar dish or flatplate antenna, they incorporate arrays of individual transmitter/receiver (T/R) modules, that can be independently controlled.

Each T/R module operates as a separate 'mini radar'.

The modules can be grouped together to operate as one large radar or several smaller radars - all looking in different directions and at different targets. These groups are controlled in phase, to either transmit or receive. Therefore, they can be actively 'looking' for targets like a normal radar, or passively 'listening' to detect the emissions from other, hostile, electronic emitters.

Because the T/R modules are arranged in rows these radars are often referred to as planar arrays, but because of the way they operate (using several simultaneous phases instead of just one) they are most commonly referred to as phased-arrays.

The first generation of phased-array radars were largely passive phased-arrays. Examples include the B-2s APQ-181 (developed by Hughes), the Rafale's RBE (developed by Thomson-CSF) and the Mig-31's Zaslon (developed by Phazotron). Passive arrays are essentially single arrays, with one transmitter driving all the elements of the array. The phase of the transmissions from each element is then delayed through a beam-forming computer to switch the radio frequency (RF) energy along different delay paths, producing the required phase changes in each module.

In an active phased-array, the mass of smaller, individual T/R modules (typically in their hundreds) does away with the need to manipulate a single radar beam. As in a passive array the electronic scanning in the horizontal and vertical planes is controlled by the phase of the individual radiating elements. However, in the active array, each of these has its own transmitter, receiver and antenna. Each module transmits radar pulses individually, controlled in phase so that the complete array will produce a beam of transmitted energy or a receive beam of the required shape, all directed in the desired direction.

Electronic scanning allows the user to look in any direction at any time, to acquire near-simultaneous target updates from several different directions. The Erieye's S-band radar offers extremely sharp and narrow main beams, with low sidelobes, compared to the UHF wavelenght of other phased-arrays.

Source: International Air Power Review, Volume 11


Argus in Operation

The Swedish Air Force conducted its first full sclae exercise with the Gripen and Argus (Saab 340AEW&C) early in 1999. The FSR 890 (Argus S 100B) is an integral part of Flygvapnet's FV2000 (Air Force 2000) plan for a fully-integrated network-centric warfighting capability.

Under the Swedish concept of operations , the S 100B is controlled by the national network of underground StriC (Stridsledningscentral) control and reporting centres. Data is transmitted from the air using the secure high-speed datalink element of the TARAS digital tactical radio system.

The StriC operators fuse the information from the FSR 890 with that from the rest of the national radar and sensor network to build a complete picture of the battlespace. From the StriC, FSR 890 data can be uplinked to other aircraft, such as the JAS 39 Gripen, or across to the Navy's own command centres for transmission to ships at sea.

The six S 100Bs represented maximum value at minimum cost. By eliminating onboard operators from the equation, Sweden also did away with the need to recruit, train and mantain a corps of personnel to operate the aircraft. Sweden already had a highly integrated C2 system - and the air force was entering a period of heavy cutbacks when every resource had to be maximized.

In Flygvapnet service the Erieye has demosntrated an instrumented range of 450km (280 miles) - and Ericsson points out that this figure is a software limit set by the Swedish customer. Some company demonstrations have indicated an actual detection range of 500km (310 miles). There is an unspoken acknowledgement that, in some areas, the Erieye's ground functions were deliberately limited to dissuade army and navy access to the system. Patrolling at around 160 kt (296 km/h) the S 100B has an on-station endurance of six hours.

Sweden has examined the possibility of adding operator stations to its S 100Bs, to support possible deployed operations. The aircraft already has a 'technical operator's station' in the main cabin (used largely for flight test purposes) but there is an acknowledgement that 2 or 3 Argus plus a squadron of Gripens could function like a small independent air force, if Flygvapnet chose to do so.

When Ericsson started to develop the Erieye there was no other phased-array AEW radar available - or even a plan for one. Since then the Israeli-developed Phalcon system has come to the market. There is only one user of a single system (Chile's Condor aircraft) althoug a deal has now been struck to supply the Phalcon to India, using an Il-76 platform (US pressure on Israel blocked an earlier Phalcon deal with China). The Phalcon uses a 1-Ghz L-band transmitter. This has a direct effect on the size of the platform aircraft, because longer wavelength radars need a corresponding larger antenna to produce their given beamwidth.

One assessment of this is that longer wavelength radars benefit from an uncomplicated design but are very easy to jam.

Higher frequency radars, such as the 3-Ghz S-band Erieye, have a narrower beam-width. Using a 8-m (26-ft 2-in) antenna, for example, an L-band radar will have three times the beamwidth of an equivalent S-band transmitter. The wider a radar's beam, the easier it is for hostile jamming to isolate it and crack it open. The Erieye produces a 1 degree beam that is very narrow, focused and hard to jam. By way of comparison, a typical UHF beamwidth could be around 10 times that.

The Swedish version of the Erieye covers an arc of 120 degrees on either side of the aircraft. Fro Brazil's R 99As this coverage was increased to a 150 degrees arc (still maintaining the 1 degree beamwidth). While Ericsson has always been dismissive of the criticism that its radar's basic design does not afford a full 360 degrees coverage, it has quietly moved to provide just that. The radar fitted to Greece's EMB 145 AEW&Cs delivers (compensated) 360 degrees coverage. Sweden's FSR 890 system can track 300 air targets and 300 maritime targets. For export customers that capability has been significantly expanded. The Greek aircraft, for example, are capable of tracking 1,000 air targets and 1,000 sea targets.

Ericsson says that the Erieye costs between one eigth and one tenth of an E-3 Sentry to operate and has quoted a cost of USD500 per flight hour for the Erieye, compared to USD 2,700 for an E-2C Hawkeye and USD 8,300 for an E-3 Sentry.

Brazilians R 99As and R99Bs are based at Anapolis AB in the state of Goias, central Brazil. They are flown by the 2nd/6th GAV (Grupo de Aviacao, aviation group). When in the air their call sing is 'Guardiao' (guardian). The FAB appears to be very pleased with their performance so far. Towards the end of 2003, the Brazilian press reported that an R 99A had played a crucial role in the rescue of 70 Argentinean captives that were being held by Peruvian Guerrillas. There are no official details of the mission but it is understood that R 99As were used to locate suspicious air traffic that pin-pointed the group's location.

Source: International Air Power Review, Volume 11
Click to expand...

other than wiki and this very old post, i have not seen the 192 figure any where
 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
112
18,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Breguet Atlantique


P-3 Orion


falcon_da_20





zdk-03


ZDK-03 is an export AWACS system being developed for the Pakistani Air Force. This project was initiated in the early 2000. A Y-8 AWACS testbed (S/N T0518/Project 021) based on Y-8 Category II Platform was first discovered at CFTE in early 2006. Unlike KJ-200, this variant carries a traditional rotodome above its fuselage, with a mechanically rotating antenna inside. The PESA radar is thought to scan electronically in elevation but mechanically in azimuth. Therefore the Y-8 AWACS was speculated to be developed for the export market only as it appears less advanced than KJ-200 which features a fixed AESA radar. However this design does provide a true 360° coverage and carry a cheaper price tag. The AEW radar may be the product of the 38th Institute/CETC, but no details are available. The aircraft also features a solid nose and tail with MAWS sensors on both sides, as well as small vertical stabilizers attached to its tailplanes. Another two MAWS sensors are attached to the tailcone as well. Additional fairings are seen at the wingtips and the tail housing ESM antennas. The Y-8 AWACS protoype flew to Pakistan and was evaluated by Pakistani AF in 2006. After some negotiations a much improved design was developed based on PAF's specifications. The variant is now named ZDK-03 (ZDK means CETC) and is based on the new Y-8 Category III Platform featuring WJ-6C turboprops with 6-blade high efficiency propellers. It was reported in early 2009 that a total of 4 were ordered by PAF in a $278m contract. The first ZDK-03 prototype rolled out in November 2010 at SAC. Since then it has been undergoing test at CFTE (S/N 733). ZDK-03 is expected to serve as the airborne command & control center for the JF-17 fighter fleet currently in service with PAF. However it does not have the secure NATO datalink installed to effectively command western fighter aircraft such as American F-16. Therefore ZDK-03 operates together with Saab-2000 in a "high-low" combination in order to coordinate various Chinese and western made combat aircraft effectively. The first ZDK-03 (S/N 11-001) was delivered to PAF in December 2011. The 2nd (S/N 11-002) was delivered some time later. A recent image (March 2012) suggested that at least one more ZDK-03 has been built.
Chinese Military Aviation: Surveillance Aircraft II

Incorporating a Chinese AESA radar mounted on the Y-8F600 platform, the radar is reported to have a greater range than that of the PAF&#8217;s Saab 2000 Erieye AEW+C radar

The ZDK-03 &#8216;Karakoram Eagle&#8217; AWACS is equipped with a sophisticated ESM system that can intercept and analyze signals from airborne and surface
radiators. It is an all weather, multi-sensor early warning command
& control system that houses a 3D rotodome airborne radar.

US$70 MILLION SHAANXI ZDK-03 KARAKORAM EAGLE AEW+C PLANE (PHOTO CREDIT AND REPORT: PAF FALCONS) | Beegeagle's Blog


??? aesa or pesa


 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
112
18,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan




http://i.imgur.com/indfDRU.jpg
http://www.defence.pk/gallery/data/654/medium/saab_2000_erieye_paf.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/aXwM0Dp.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/laRiu2R.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/dlbWvKS.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/SbUJJSJ.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/8B5FMqr.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/sBQtyuW.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/p9OxNSM.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/bPSJacZ.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/mlgSCxX.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/3q1jye0.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/EveTV.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/Ywxz9.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/DJIup.jpg

http://i.imgur.com/5Uu9j.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/HdfAp.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/VyQso.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/XkITU.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/4Tuef.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/Lvazs.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/I2rjV.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/dGhoO.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/cDFTY.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/LjjX3.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/NE3j1.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/K1VBD.jpg


http://i.imgur.com/NiWt8.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/262ef.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/C7AxS.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/HN3lV.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/OK1J5.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/DFoEX.jpg

some reuploaded links of saab

--------------------------------------------------------


thread is now open for your contributions
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Donatello

Donatello

RETIRED TTA
Dec 10, 2009
10,575
23
11,307
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Excellent effort, as usual, by ANTIBODY.

What is the role of No.24 Squadron, Blinders, now that the PAF has two other special mission aircraft types at it's disposal?
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,493
56
21,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Sapper said:
Dear,

A bit of correction required, since presented information is being attributed to me.

1. Erieye uses AESA 75 deg on either side of perpendicular, meaning 75+75 = 150 deg on one side, 150 deg on the otherside, totaling 300 degree of total instantaneous coverage on both sides. Information is extracted from Erieye Brochures, and is confirmed since it is based on manufacturer's claims.

2. ZDK-03 must have atleast 60 deg on either side of perpendicular, meaning 120 deg cone, atleast. Information is a guess from my side as Chinese KJ2000 and KJ200 have AESA with atleast the same specs, but it could be higher. I have no hard evidence to support this because Chinese AESA have not been formally presented in any brochures etc. I am still looking for evidences regarding this, but so far no hard evidence.

Regards,
Sapper
Click to expand...

S10 said:
If I am not mistaken, ZDK-03 features two AESA arrays instead of three on KJ-2000, therefore a rotating dome is needed. The lack of third array is purely a cost saving consideration.
Click to expand...

Sapper said:
Thats not the ONLY reason, another reason is that a larger array can be placed in a rotating dome giving more range, while placing triangular dome reduces the size of each array by ~20%.

A simple trignometric analysis shows that the maximum array size of triangular dome (like KJ2000 and Phalcon) is 20% less than a straight radial array along its diameter (like E-3-Sentry, E-2D-Hawkeye, ZDK03).

Moreover, previously the pulse doppler version of rotating domes gave a 20sec radar darkness over any perticular point due to the fact that they could only illuminate targets in direct line of sight in perpendicular to the array, but the AESA doesnot have that restriction. Instead AESA can electronically steer a radar beam to illuminate 60 degrees to either side of perpendicular. This covers 120 degree to each side totalling 240 degrees of instantaneous view, while leaving 60 degree on each corner in radar darkness. When rotating at same speed of 40 sec per rotation, same as with pulse dopler version, it will illuminate a full 360 degree circle in 6 seconds. Thus a target is re-illuminated 6 seconds after it goes into dark region. Also this is assuming ZDK-03 has AESA with 120 degree field of view, which is only an assumption. In actuality it might have 150 degree field of view AESA (like Erieye atop Saab2000) which will reduce re-acquisition time to 3 sec.

One more thing to note is that fixed dome suffers from constant side lobe attenuations in regions deviating close its electronic steering boundary, for extended periods of time; while giving good target data at regions close to perpendicular. On the other hand, rotating dome ensures maximum search precision for all 360 degrees within a maximum of 10 seconds, and that too without changing the heading of the platform itself.

If you ask me, having 20% plus range is much much more desirable than 3 seconds of radar darkness, besides being cost effective as well.

Regards,
Sapper
Click to expand...
Sapper said:
Now my first assumption is that two complimenting AESAs are placed inside the rotating dome, i.e. the similar kind of double sided Erieye configuration, but in rotating configuration. This is based on the assumption that
1. Dual sided aesa was already available with china on Y-8 platform at similar cost, but not opted for by PAF,
2. AESA is comparatively thin and does not require additional wasted space for dedicated transmitter assembly on the backside, since every single unit is itself a transmitter reciever on its own.
3. China already posses the technology to fit 3xAESA in a radome and 2xAESA in sandwitch-BalanceBeam configurations, placing the balance beam config would have been no problem to place into a rotating radome.

If thats the case for ZDK-03 (unless proven on the contrary) I will proceed with the following calculations.


Assume 40 sec per rotation, which is normal, and 120 arch illumination (60 deg from perpedicular) for AESA array, which is also normal.
360 deg per 40 sec = 9 deg per sec (RotationSpeed)

Assume a target is at 0-deg, Radar starts spinning, at radar's-0-deg, target is fully perpedicular and perfectly lit
Radar goes to 45-deg, still lit.
Radar goes 60-deg, still lit.
Radar goes 61-deg, target lost.
Now radar goes 90-deg, target is still lost.
Radar goes 119-deg, still lost.
Now radar comes to 120 deg, still lost for the array pointing 120, but the array facing exactly opposite to it i.e. at 120+180 deg = 300-deg has illumination till 360 deg, which is the same as 0-deg, target lit by opposing array, target acquired.

Now target lost at 61-deg ... and reacquired at 120-deg.
Lost-Time = 60-deg / RotationSpeed = 60 / 9 = 6.6 sec


I may be wrong, and ZDK-03 might only have a single AESA pointing to one side, as in legacy E3Sentry, in which case the re-acquisition will take 26 seconds to re-acquire target, but lets wait for the time when PAF or China releases specs. If thats the case apologies in advance.

Regards,
Sapper
Click to expand...
Thanx AntiBody. Splendid effort
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,493
56
21,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Oscar said:
Again, some pointless "degrade" attempt for self satisfaction.
THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN AWACS and AEW&C.

Just your feeble attempt to degrade something you havent a clue about.

Link-16 has the ability to hand-off target information to all upcoming PAF aircraft.

http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/library/policy/army/fm/6-24-8/tadilj.pdf
Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS)
$5.1B Proposed Sales, Upgrades, Weapons Pakistan&#8217;s F-16s
http://www.saabgroup.com/Global/Documents%20and%20Images/Air/Sensor%20Systems/ERIEYE/ERIEYE_Short_100422.pdf

The Links should provide those people who are actually here to learn something that not only is link-16 capable of target information relay and handoff, it equips Pakistan's Erieye and F-16 fleets along with ground terminals.
Those who are only here to be thickheaded and skeptical just for the sake to let PAF down will have no difference in their opinions.

Now, The PAF has built a new link for the JF-17 with help from the Germans(whose radio it uses and not Chinese as some usual skeptics would want to assume) that is not only link-16 compatible but incorporates elements from link-22 as well.
These German Radio's not only equip the JF-17 , they also equip the Mirage ROSE, F-7PG fleets.
About R&S Pakistan (Rohde & Schwarz)
Click to expand...
Oscar said:
I have actively participated in the initial design phase for a Link-16 compatible protocol(among other things).. So I disagree with yours.
However, agreeing to disagreeing amicably is still better than arguments with no end. Cheers.



Not all, but almost all of them will be.
The F-7's ,Mirage,JF-17 and F-16 fleet are now all secure comms compatible with each other and the Erieyes.
The F-16's are all MIDS compatible with the Erieyes...and in about a year or so. ..with the JF-17 and ZDK-03.
Click to expand...
Oscar said:
Exactly, So if the contributor in this case.. becomes the Pakistani AEW system.. and is using the declassified standard for Link-16 messages.(available). It can not only interact and pass on information to the MIDS on the F-16. but also to any other platform that has the ability to read link-16 format.
I am not referring to the cryptographic part.. since that you can implement on your own..or select.
I am referring to the passing of Link-16 messages.. basically the protocol.

The reason I am asking you for your opinion is because this was being done where I worked. Initially the idea was to let the Links between the swedes Awacs and the F-16s communicate to the ground stations(basically complete packages with no Pakistani knowledge of what went inside the end terminals till it got to the application layer... and from there repackaging that data into a local datalink and re-transmitting it out to other assets.

However, it was decided to give the swedish systems the ability to manage the Chinese systems as well, so a custom datalink was designed inhouse with assistance(of which I worked on secure voice) that allows the swedish system to play a similar role as the E-3 does for the Chinese systems along with the F-16's.

In other words, you may not be able to replicate the cryptography.. but everything below the presentation layer can be replicated.
http://www.idlsoc.com/Documents/Symposiums/IDLS2006/viasat_quistorf.pdf

Infact.. I think it was YOU who first led me to the standards and references for Link-16 through PMwhen the initial work on it began! about two years ago.

So, @gambit has been a contributor to the development of the Pakistan Air Force's Datalink :woot:
Click to expand...
Oscar said:
Agreed.. after all.. It happened in front of me. But I think some people need to take an outsiders word for it being possible because believing a Pakistani(no matter what their reputation) is equal to shirk.
Click to expand...
Oscar said:
No I get it.. and NO.
The idea was to basically let the proprietary system work on its own.. i.e
Erieye Link-16/ equipment- MID-LVT(F-16) as an independent link.
Erieye- other assets-GC locally developed link.
So currently... the F-16's cannot share information from the other PAF assets without an intermediary.. but the initial idea of keeping it confined to the ground stations has been changed to making all PAF AEW assets capable of linking with each other and every other asset.(Voice for some reason will be left out due to all PAF assets using a modified version of this set
R&S®M3AR Software Defined Radios (Rohde & Schwarz - Products - Secure Communications - Airborne Radiocommunications))

Before I left, the next phase was to get the local "link" to work with the F-16s..
I cannot comment on hows(my field is..or was.. secure voice.).. just that they were confident on it being done.. whether it was realistic or not is no longer mine to assess but promises have been made that cant be kept.,..on the other hand there have been semi-successful attempts to get into certain sections of US/European hardware and see what was running inside(not easy when you have machine instructions to read).



Exactly. :tup:
Click to expand...

Nice Info :tup:
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,049
24
18,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Donatello said:
Excellent effort, as usual, by ANTIBODY.

What is the role of No.24 Squadron, Blinders, now that the PAF has two other special mission aircraft types at it's disposal?
Click to expand...
The DA20 is a ELINT and EW aircraft, not a AWACS...an AWACS is basically a ATC flying in the air...while the DA 20 of the 24 sqn cannot do that job, they are for picking up radio signals and do the intel, they do no control or guide the airborne assets.
 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
112
18,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
good to see members pitching in :)
-------------------------------------------------

Karakoram Eagle
ZDK-03 has been specifically designed to operate out of high-altitude air bases

Prasun K. Sengupta
It now seems that it won&#8217;t be just the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) that will receive the ZDK-03 &#8216;Karakoram Eagle&#8217; airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, but the People&#8217;s Liberation Army&#8217;s Air Force (PLAAF) as well. The four-engine ZDK-03 has been specifically designed to operate out of high-altitude air bases of the type located within China&#8217;s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and in the Northern Areas section of ****************** Kashmir, and it makes use of the Y-8AF airframe that was developed by AVIC Shaanxi Aircraft Industry Corp Ltd and Shaanxi Liaoyuan Aero-Mech Corp in cooperation with Ukraine&#8217;s Antonov ASTC.


The ZDK houses a rotodome housing a rotating UHF-band mechanically scanning antenna capable of electronic beam-steering &#8212; similar to the APY-9 radar developed by Lockheed Martin Maritime Systems & Sensors for the aircraft carrier-based E-2C Hawkeye 2000 AEW & C aircraft. Such a radar has a range beyond 400km and is optimised for detecting and tracking targets with highly reduced cross-sections, such as land attack cruise missiles. Electronic scanning enables the radar to function both as a rotating beam generating 360-degree coverage, and as a multi-pulse staring beam that can track stressing targets. In the enhanced sector scan mode, the radar makes use steerable electronic scanning technology, while in the enhanced tracking sector mode, pure electronic scanning, geographically stabilised or following a target, provides enhanced detection and tracking in a selected sector.

The roll-out ceremony of first ZDK-03 &#8216;Karakoram Eagle&#8217; AEW & C aircraft took place in Hanzhong, in China&#8217;s Shaanxi province, on November 13 last year. The ceremony, which was attended by the PAF&#8217;s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rao Qamar Suleman, coincided with President Asif Ali Zardari&#8217;s visit to China &#8212; his sixth since assuming the position in 2008. It may be recalled that the PAF had inked a USD 278 million contract in December 2008 with China&#8217;s CETC International for the joint development of four ZDK-03s, which are due for delivery in the first quarter of next year.

FORCE-A Complete News Magazine on National Security-Defence Magazine,Indian Defence,AERO India 2011 Bangalore Bengaluru,magazine on Indian navy,Indian Army,Indian Air Force,Indian Paramilitary forces,Naxalism,Jammu & Kashmir,terrorism,national securi




Production ZDK-03 AEW&C system, dubbed the Karakorum Eagle, one of four systems exported to Pakistan on the late production Shaanxi Y-8 airframe. The unusual camouflage is modelled on the USAF MC-2A proposal and is optimal for high altitude ISR aircraft (PAF).

http://www.ausairpower.net/APA-PLA-AWACS-Programs.html



http://www.airwar.ru/enc/spy/zdk03.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Special Thank you Thread for Pakistan Army's efforts to help relief efforts in Karachi Pakistan Army 3
zakir Ullah Khan CPEC Rashakai Economic Zone | Cpec Projects In Pakistan | Cpec Special Economic Zones in Pakistan Infrastructure & Development 0
خره مينه لګته وي Saudi Arabia's special relationship with Pakistan may be on borrowed time Strategic & Foreign Affairs 110
Morpheus Raise the flag today with the Pakistan Navy's special Independence Day song Pakistan Navy 5
C Ertugrul - a Turkish drama has gained popularity world wide - specially Pakistan World Affairs 58
rott The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone to be established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC 0
Aspen Pakistan appoints veteran diplomat Mohammad Sadiq Khan as special envoy to Afghanistan Central & South Asia 1
Morpheus Turkey and Pakistan: a special relationship Strategic & Foreign Affairs 29
Metal 0-1 Upgrading Pakistan’s Special Operations Forces in a cost effective way. Pakistan Army 46
BL33D 'We're proud of you,' says Pakistan ATC to Air India for operating special flights COVID-19 Coronavirus 50

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top