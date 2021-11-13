What's new

Pakistan’s smallest demonstration. PDM flop show in Karachi.

Flight of falcon

This got to be super humiliating for the entire opposition.

Fazlu was left out alone yet again. Shahbaz and Maryam decided not to show up.
For the first few hours only few dozen protestors showed up. They had to postpone speech several times to gather some more madrassa students.

My friend who lives there described the whole situation as nothing more than comical show and people were actually taunting protestors for blocking the road.

First they protested because the sugar for few weeks touched 140. Now it is being sold at 105 and dropped 40 Rs in three days. Now with the crushing season about to start the price is expected to fall even more drastically .

Opposition in Pakistan is absolutely getting humiliated …. And I love it.
 
dude we'll lose the election, I woudnt indulge in premature ejaculations
 
When on TV they show only stage and not public means jalsa is flop not too many ppl except few zebras 🦓 of Diesal party same happened with Showbaz at DG Khan where 500ppl showed up
 
Bug show
images (13).jpeg

* i meant big show
 
I am by no means satisfied with the performance of many ministers in the government today but there is simply no comparison between these protesting thugs and the present day rulers . We are not in a good spot because of global upheaval and certainly not because of the corruption on the top levels of the government.
By the way I had more people on my valeema than almost all of PDM protests .
 
