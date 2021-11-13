Pakistan’s smallest demonstration. PDM flop show in Karachi.

This got to be super humiliating for the entire opposition.



Fazlu was left out alone yet again. Shahbaz and Maryam decided not to show up.

For the first few hours only few dozen protestors showed up. They had to postpone speech several times to gather some more madrassa students.



My friend who lives there described the whole situation as nothing more than comical show and people were actually taunting protestors for blocking the road.



First they protested because the sugar for few weeks touched 140. Now it is being sold at 105 and dropped 40 Rs in three days. Now with the crushing season about to start the price is expected to fall even more drastically .



Opposition in Pakistan is absolutely getting humiliated …. And I love it.