From getting droned, I believe drones left a impression on our people



Hopefully we don't f-up and stay focused on making this a proper industry



Issues

"“It is not easy to import drones or even import parts of it to manufacture in Pakistan as the Ministry of Defense is involved in it and a lot of customs inquiries are also involved which makes it difficult to work,” shared Fatima Shafique, a student of NUST AIR wind who is working on drone technology since last three years."