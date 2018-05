there were two crematoriums near Attock River for 400 families residing in Peshawar.

Local Sikh leaders said there were some scheduled caste Hindu families settled in Peshawar, who had later adopted the Sikh religion, and it is quite possible that they continued old tradition of burying their loved ones.

Singh has advised the leader of Delhi Gurdwara Committee that instead of chalking propaganda against Pakistan, he should take action against Narayan Das, a blaspheme, involved in disgracing the Guru Arjan Devji and Guru Granth Sahib.



The Indian government should be requested to hang Narayan Das under Article 92 of the Indian constitution, he added.