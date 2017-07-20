What's new

Featured Pakistan's Shahpar II UAV Unveiled

That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,355
39
14,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Maxpane said:
sir is it armed drone?
Click to expand...
The Shahpar series of UAVs is designed to be unarmed, and purely for surveillance. People are free to correct me if I'm wrong.

The Buraq UCAV is the only locally made armed drone, of course with heavy Chinese technical input.
 
Last edited:
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,355
39
14,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The design looks like a logical progression, at least from the outside, and the specs seem to be a good 25-30% improvement across the board. I wonder how much better the sensors are, and if its still using an Austrian Rotax engine like the first Shahpar does (Rotax 912 engine).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 3, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

Introvert
COULD THE CASC CH-5 UAV BE AN OPTION FOR PAKISTAN?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
9K
Gryphon
Gryphon
Windjammer
Wing Loong I Drones deployed at PAF Base
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
9K
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
HAIDER
UAVs: New Players Emerging
Replies
1
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom