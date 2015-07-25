/ Register

Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by Zarvan, Jul 25, 2015.

Which rifle should win the competition?

    Zarvan

    As it is now fully confirmed that Pakistan has decided to replace G3 with a new standard weapon. For this a board of Army officers led by a Major General will evaluate all major Guns used by leading militaries in the world and one of them will be chosen for Pakistan so it's time to discuss potential candidates and their features.
    By the way MPT-76 are first to come for evaluation.
    kaonalpha

    zarvan it will take at least a year or so . So i would recommend you sit back relax and when me or any one else gets a fair idea we will share it with you.

    Cheers.
     
    atatwolf

    Review of the new MPT
     
    MastanKhan

    Sir,

    The term used is Assault RIFLE---not a GUN-----guns are those which are long steel cylinders with large holes in them that lob a shell many miles away---and you need a crew to operate them.
     
    Zarvan

    MKEK MPT-76 Mehmetçik-2 automatic rifle (Turkey)
    [​IMG]
    MKEK MPT-76 Mehmetçik-2 automatic rifle



    [​IMG]
    MKEK MPT-76 Mehmetçik-2 automatic rifle



    Caliber

    7.62x51 NATO

    Action

    Gas operated

    Length, mm

    920

    Barrel length, mm

    410

    Weight, kg

    4.1

    Rate of fire, rounds/minute

    650

    Magazine capacity, rounds

    20



    Turkish defense manufacturer MKEK (Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu) began development of a new assault rifle for Turkish armed forces in around 2007. By 2008, MKEK produced a 5.56mm rifle called Mehmetçik-1, based on German HK 416 rifle. After several years of tests and development, Turkish army re-evaluated its requirements, and, based on its actual combat experience with various calibers in service (7.62x51 in HK G3, 7.62x39 in Kalashnikov AKM and 5.56x45 in HK 33), decided to stay with 7.62x51 NATO round for its next army rifle.
    As a result, in May 2014 MKEK delivered first batch of 7.62x51mm MKEK MPT-76 automatic rifles to Turkish army. “MPT” stands for Milli Piyade Tüfeği, or National Infantry Rifle in English. MKEK MPT-76 rifle appears to be visually and technically similar to German HK 417 rifle. Fate the 5.56mm Mehmetçik-1 rifle is uncertain at this point (May, 2014).



    MKEK MPT-76 rifle is gas operated, select-fire weapon. It uses short stroke gas piston, located above the barrel, and AR-10/Ar-15 style rotary bolt, bolt carrier and return spring system. Aluminum alloy receiver also is based on AR-10/AR-15 design, with upper and lower halves being connected by two captive cross-pins. Rifle features M16-style charging handle, ambidextrous magazine release, bolt hold-open release and safety / fire selector controls. Ammunition is fed from 20-round box magazines, made from translucent polymer. Rifle is equipped with telescoping, adjustable shoulder stock. Front sight is mounted on the gas block and features folding base. Integral Picatinny rail on top of the receiver can hosts aperture-type rear sight (fully adjustable for range and windage), as well as quick-detachable carrying handle with “see-through” channel for standard iron sights plus its own set of iron sights for short-range applications (with U-shaped notch rear sight), built into the top of the handle. Carrying handle can be easily replaced with any type of red-dot, telescope or night sight with appropriate mountings. Additional Picatinny rails on the forend permit mounting of various accessories. Knife-bayonet may be attached for the barrel, if required.
     
    Rafay Jamil

    WaLeEdK2

    If PA wants a 7.62 then what they should be testing is Hk-417
    ImageUploadedByDefence.pk1437780914.532822.jpg
    ImageUploadedByDefence.pk1437780924.262683.jpg
     
    Water Car Engineer

    The Turkish one is almost the same thing, might be cheaper with more industrial benefits with in the Turkish package?

    Then again you guys do have a long relationship with HK.
     
    Zarvan

    Heckler-Koch HK417 assault rifle (Germany)
    [​IMG]
    2006 prototype of HK417 rifle with 20" barrel; note that it used HK G3-compatible magazines
    Image: Heckler & Koch


    [​IMG]
    Current (2008) version of HK417 rifle with 12" / 30cm barrel, basic version
    Image: Heckler & Koch



    [​IMG]
    Current (2008) version of HK417 rifle with 12" / 30cm barrel, fitted withtelescope sight with night vision adapter, folding bipod and a sound moderator(silencer)
    Image: Heckler & Koch



    [​IMG]
    Current (2008) version of HK417 rifle with 16" / 40cm barrel
    Image: Heckler & Koch



    [​IMG]
    Current (2008) version of HK417 rifle with 20" / 50cm barrel, with telescopesight and detachable bipod
    Image: Heckler & Koch





    Caliber: 7,62x51mm NATO
    Action: Gas operated, rotating bolt
    Overall length: 905 - 985 mm with 406 mm barrel / 35.6" - 38.8" with 16" barrel
    Barrel length: 305 mm / 12", 406 mm / 16" or 508 mm / 20"
    Weight: 4.36 kg - 4.96 kg, depending on barrel length
    Rate of fire: 600 rounds per minute
    Magazine capacity: 10 or 20 rounds



    HK417 assault rifle was recently developed by famous German arms-making company Heckler und Koch, as a "big brother" to the 5.56mmHK416 assault rifle. Information on this weapon first surfaced in 2005, on the wave of new interest for the 7.62mm NATO caliber military rifles. This interestcame in from experience of international forces gained in Afghanistan and Iraq, where increased range and penetration of the 7.62mm NATO bullets was (and still is) quite useful. Several companies developed new or updated versions of 7.62mm weapons, with intent to sell to military, law enforcement and in certain cases - to civilian shootersas well. The HK417 is one of such weapons. It is primarily oriented toward US market, as it mimics the popular 5.56mm AR-15 / M16 rifles in external appearance, controls, and many design features.However, there are more than few new and original features in HK417,including Heckler-Koch's patented piston-operated gas system,user-changeable barrels etc. Like most other competitors, HK417 riflesare available in several barrel lengths, suitable for full scale ofmilitary operations, from close combat in urban or forest areas and upto long-range accurate shooting.

    HK417rifle is a gas operated,selective fired weapon of modular design. Ituses short-stroke gas piston located above the barrel, that operatesthe 7-lug rotating bolt. Barrels are cold hammer forged, and could bereplaced by end user in several minutes using simple tools. There are four basic patterns of barrels available for HK417 as of now (2008):305mm / 12" and 406 mm / 16" standard barrels and 406 mm / 16" and 508 mm/ 20" accurized barrels. Accurized barrels provide 1 MOA accuracy (with proper ammunition). Receiver ismade from high grade aluminum alloy and consists of two parts (upperand lower), connected by two cross-pins a-la AR-15 / M16 rifles. Combination-type safety / fire selectorallows for single shots and full automatic mode. HK417 retains all M16-style controls, including last round bolt hold-open device, bolt closure device, rear-based charging handle and magazine release button on the right side of the magazine well. HK417 isfitted with four Picatinny rails on free-float handguard as standard, and will accept any type of sighting devices on STANAG-1913 compliant mounts. It also can accept modified HK AG36/AG-C 40mm grenade launcher, which is clamped directly to bottom rail. Buttstock is of modified M4 design, multi-position telescoped. Production HK417 rifles useproprietary 10- or 20-round box magazines, made of translucent polymer(early prototypes used HK G3 magazines).
     
    rockstar08

    I approve this one ... Buy it :D
     
    DESERT FIGHTER

    I'd go for the Turkish (if it passes tests).. Reason ... It would be more affordable than getting from our old HK buddies... Besides Turkiye is out trusted brotherly nation... Good to see the increasing defence cooperation with a em..

    A lot of great things coming out of it!

    Weate talkin about equipping over a million men (including Para mil) .. So whatever they end up with "finally" it's going to come with ToT or licsense manufacturing.
     
    Hell hound

    i know it is expensive as hell but can we have it
    download.jpg
     
    Tipu7

    We are changing caliber of our guns now??
    From 7.62 to 5.56??
    Also is AK12 also in competition???
     
    Horus

    SCAR 17 would be my pick, its modular, adaptable, ergonomic, light weight and it comes in a lot of variants and barrel lengths, grenade launchers etc

    It will be cheaper when mass produced in Pakistan. It will also satisfy most of our DMR, SBR requirements and its compact variant can replace our MP-5s.
     
    Zarvan

    Great Britain


    FN SCAR: Mk 16 and Mk 17- Special Forces Combat Assault Rifle (USA/ Belgium)
    [​IMG]
    FN SCAR-L / Mk.16 rifle prototype (1s generation, late 2004), left side view



    [​IMG]
    FN SCAR-L / Mk.16 rifle, 2nd generation prototype, with FN EGLM 40mm grenade launcher attached



    [​IMG]
    FN SCAR-H / Mk.17 rifle prototype in CQC (Close Quarter Combat,short barrel) configuration,7.62x51 mm NATO version



    [​IMG]
    FN SCAR-L / Mk.16 rifle partially disassembled; note additional quick-detachable barrel
    Image: Christopher Rohling via CharlesCutshaw



    [​IMG]
    5.56mmNATO FN SCAR-L / Mk.16 rifles of current production, top to bottom in Long Barrel (LB), standard (Std) and Close Quarter Combat(CQC) configurations
    Image: FNH USA



    [​IMG]
    7.62mm NATO FN SCAR-H / Mk.17 rifles of current production, topto bottom in Long Barrel (LB), bstandard (Std) and Close Quarter Combat(CQC) configurations
    Image: FNH USA

    [​IMG]
    5.56mm FN SCAR-L PDW "Personal Defense Weapon"



    Mk.16SCAR-L (Light) Mk.17 SCAR-H (Heavy)
    Caliber     5.56x45 NATO 7.62x51NATO basic
    7.62x39 M43 and others additionally
    Overall length, standard configuration 850 mm(max) / 620 mm (min) 997 mm (max) / 770 mm (min)
    Barrel length 172mm/6.5" (PDW), 254mm/10" (CQC), 355mm/14" (Std), 457mm/18" (LB) 330mm/13"(CQC), 406mm/16" (Std), 508mm/20" (LB)
    Weight 3.5kg empty 3.86 kg empty
    Rate of fire 600 rounds per minute 600 rounds per minute
    Magazinecapacity 30 rounds standard 20 rounds (7.62x51 NATO)
    30 rounds (7.62x39 M43)


    The US Special Operations Command(US SOCOM) issued a solicitation for the procurement of SOF CombatAssault Rifles (SCAR)on October 15th, 2003. This solicitation requested a new combat rifle,specially tailored for the current and proposed future needs of the US Special Forces,which are somewhat different from then current US Army requirements,which were being fulfilled (unsucessfully) by the newest Heckler-Koch XM8 assaultrifle. The key difference in basic requirements between XM8 and SCAR was that, while XM8 was a single-caliber weapon system, tailored for 5.56x45mm NATO ammunition, the SCAR would be available in various different calibers. Initial SOF requirements included two basic versions of SCAR system - the SCAR Light (SCAR-L), available in 5.56mm NATO, and the SCAR heavy (SCAR-H), which should be initially available in significantly more powerful 7.62x51 NATO chambering, and should be easily adaptable in the field to other chamberings (this still is not the case).The key idea of SCAR rifle system is that it will provide the Special Forces operators with wide variety of options, from short-barreled 5.56mm SCAR-L CQC variation,tailored for urban close combat, and up to long range 7.62x51 SCAR-H Sniper variant. Both SCAR-L and SCAR-H are available in three basic versions, Standard(S), Close Quarters Combat (CQC) and Long Barrel (LB). All these variants, regardless the caliber and exact configuration, willprovide the operator with the same controls layout, same handling and maintenance procedures, and same optional equipment, such as sights,scopes, andother current and future attachments. Since 2014, an even shorter version of the SCAR-L is available as SCAR-L PDW - Personal Defense Weapon.



    Late in 2004 USSOCOM announced, that the winner for the initial SCAR contracts is the FN USA, an US-based subsidiary of the famous Belgian company Fabrique Nationale Herstal. Зrototype rifles were manufactured by FN Manufacturing Inc, US-based subsidiary to FN Herstal; This company will also handle series production of rifles. Starting mid-2005, first SCAR rifles went to end users in US Special Operation Forces. Since USSOCOM uses Navy-type "mark" designations, SCAR rifles were officially designated as 5.56mm Rifle Mark 16 (SCAR-L / Light) and 7.62mm Rifle Mark 17 (SCAR-H/ Heavy). Despite original plans, only 7,62mm SCAR-H rifles are in current service with Us Special Forces. However, SCAR system enjoys steady and growing sales worrldwide, with numerous Special Forces buying both 5.56mm and 7.62mm versions. Finally, it seems that Belgian army is adopting 5.56mm SCAR-L as a general issue infantry rifle, to replace aging 5.56mm FN FNC rifles which are no longer made by FN.



    All variants of FN SCAR rifles feature gas operated,short stroke piston action with rotating bolt locking. Bolt has seven radial locking lugs that lock directly into the barrel extension.
    Receiver is made from two parts, upper and lower, connected with two cross-pins. Upper part is made from extruded aluminium, lower part is made from polymer. SCAR-L and SCAR-H use similar upper receivers that differ only in the size of ejection port. Other different parts include caliber-specific bolts, barrels, and lower receivers with integral magazine housing. Parts commonality between SCAR-L and SCAR-H is an astonishing 90%. Barrels are quick-detachable, and held in the upper receiver with two cross-bolts. Barrel change procedure requires minimum amount of tools, takes just several minutes and there is no need to adjust the headspace after the change.
    The trigger unit with ambidextrous safety-fire mode selectors witch allows for single shots and full automatic fire, with no provisions for limited-length bursts mode. The charging handle could be easily installed on either side of the weapon, so the upper receiver has respective cuts on both sides. Top of the upper receiver is covered by the full-length integral Picatinny rail (MIL-STD 1913); additional Picatinny rails are mounted on both sides and under the free-floating handguards. Side-folding polymer buttstock is adjustable for length of pull, and is shaped to provide positive cheekrest with adjustable cheek support. SCAR rifles are fitted with removable, adjustable iron sights, with folding diopter-type rear sight on the receiver rail, and folding frontsight onthe gas block. Any additional type of sighting equipment, necessary for current tasks, including telescope and night sights, can be installed using MIL-STD 1913 compatible mounts.
    Mk.16 SCAR-L rifle uses any 5.56mm STANAG (M16-type) magazines; Mk.17 SCAR-H uses proprietary 20-round magazines in 7.62x51 NATO.

    Special thanks to Charles Cutshawfor invaluable information and images
     
