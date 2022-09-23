What's new

Pakistan's Senior journalist Ayaz Amir son killed his Wife !!!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573205736309538816

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573237502244433920

Senior journalist's son prime suspect in wife's alleged murder | The Express Tribune

Sara was reportedly murdered with a dumbbell, journalist's son in police custody
www.dawn.com

Islamabad police take man into custody for allegedly killing his wife

Forensic teams at crime scene; suspect a son of journalist Ayaz Amir; he says "no one should go through such grief".
Daughter-in-law of senior Islamabad journalist 'murdered': police

The daughter-in-law of senior Islamabad journalist Ayaz Amir was found dead in the Chak Shehzad area of the capital, police said on Friday.According to police, the woman — identified as Sarah...
According to police, the woman — identified as Sarah — was allegedly murdered by her husband, Amir's son. The body was recovered from a farmhouse in Shahzad Town, where according to sources within the family, Amir's former wife was staying as well.

Shahnawaz allegedly hit Sarah's head with an iron object, the sources said, adding that when she fainted, Shahnawaz put her in the bathroom tub and opened the tap.

When Shahnawaz's mother saw this, she informed the police, the family sources added.
 
