Pakistan's salary hike -9.9% in 2023 , in bottom five

These are the top 10 countries and their predicted real-terms salary increases in 2023:
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-next-year-soaring-inflation-dents-wage-hikes
- India (4.6%)
- Vietnam (4.0%)
- China (3.8%)
- Brazil (3.4%)
- Saudi Arabia (2.3%)
- Malaysia (2.2%)
- Cambodia (2.2%)
- Thailand (2.2%)
- Oman (2.0%)
- Russia (1.9%)
- Pakistan (-9.9%)
- Ghana (-11.9%)
- Turkey (-14.4%)
- Sri Lanka (-20.5%)
- Argentina (-26.1%)
