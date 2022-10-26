What's new

Pakistan's salary hike -9.9% in 2023 , in bottom five

These are the top 10 countries and their predicted real-terms salary increases in 2023:

  1. India (4.6%)
  2. Vietnam (4.0%)
  3. China (3.8%)
  4. Brazil (3.4%)
  5. Saudi Arabia (2.3%)
  6. Malaysia (2.2%)
  7. Cambodia (2.2%)
  8. Thailand (2.2%)
  9. Oman (2.0%)
  10. Russia (1.9%)
And the bottom five, with their expected decreases:

  1. Pakistan (-9.9%)
  2. Ghana (-11.9%)
  3. Turkey (-14.4%)
  4. Sri Lanka (-20.5%)
  5. Argentina (-26.1%)

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-next-year-soaring-inflation-dents-wage-hikes
 

