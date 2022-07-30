What's new

Pakistan's rupee sees worst month in over 50 years

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
81,482
83
134,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Pakistan's rupee sees worst month in over 50 years


Ali Ahmed

Design: Hussain Afzal

Design: Hussain Afzal


Battling high import payments, depleting foreign exchange reserves, and political turbulence, the Pakistani rupee saw its worst month in over 50 years after depreciating 14.5% against the US dollar.

The rupee had started July off at 204.85 in the inter-bank market. However, despite fewer trading sessions due to Eid holidays, the currency received a hammering at the hands of the dollar to eventually close at 239.37 on July 29.

This was the rupee’s second-worst monthly performance against the US dollar since May 1972, when the local currency recorded a plunge of 57%. Back then, the then government, while terming the decision inevitable, announced to devalue the Pakistan Rupee, reducing its parity value from Rs4.77 to Rs11 to a US dollar.

Fast-forward 50 years, and the rupee had already reached the level of over 200 by July 2022.
62e5455a03acc.jpg


Its latest drop can now be attributed to multiple factors including escalating domestic political tension, low foreign exchange reserves and, as experts have called it, speculative behaviour on part of stakeholders.

Interestingly, the rupee saw a depreciation run of 10 sessions – out of a total 17 – all of which came right after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced its staff-level agreement with Pakistan authorities on July 14.

It was also reported less than a week later that the IMF is looking to assess Saudi Arabia’s commitment to financing Pakistan before the multilateral lender disburses fresh funds to the country.

What now for the currency

Economic experts said the rupee would see a respite in the coming weeks, at least in the short term.

“Although we believe that the Rupee still has inherent depreciation bias in the long-term, in the short term, we expect some stability to be restored,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report titled 'PKR vs. USD- Any relief on the cards?'.

“We attribute this short-term stability conditional upon: inflows from bilateral and multilateral creditors, IMF inflows, and strengthening of some macro-economic variables along with State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) attempts to curb market speculation,” it said.

Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder that success with the IMF could lead to a depreciation break.

“If everything goes as per the plan, pertaining to the IMF, it could push the rupee down to 225-230. However, in the long-term, the rupee would remain lower,” he said.

Elaborating, Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, said the rupee's fall is due to a mismatch between inflows and outflows.

“The market does not have dollars, and there are Letters of Credit (LCs) that need to be retired. However, the disbursement of funds from the IMF would see a return of normalisation and the recovery would be fast,” said Rauf.
The local currency could appreciate around Rs20-25 as the situation normalises, with import payments expected to decline as well.

Meanwhile, Wajid Rizvi, Head of Research at Tresmark Research, said by mid-August the rupee would begin improvement.
“Commitments from China and Saudi Arabia would be realised after the IMF nod,” he said.



 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,847
174
23,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Using LC's as an excuse and panacea is poor even of PMLN. This is a protracted problem one that is affecting the global market and Pakistan is not immune to it, we have seen the largest economy in the world , the US contract twice leading to fears of a recession:
www.nytimes.com

U.S. Economy Shows Another Decline, Fanning Recession Fears

Gross domestic product, in an initial reading, fell 0.2 percent in the second quarter. President Biden said any troubles would be transitory.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

Leading economists forecast a global recession is on the cards for 2023:
fortune.com

Over two thirds of economists think a recession will hit the U.S. next year

A new survey suggests it will be hard for the Federal Reserve to streer the U.S. economy out of a recession.
fortune.com fortune.com

Pakistan's problems are made worse due to current account deficit and trade deficit figures are in red because of huge debt payments. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to $8.57bn [1]. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.8 billion, taking total liquid reserves to $14.4 billion.

Nobody can clearly say if the PKR will continue to decline, hopefully things will become a little clearly when the IMF authorises the release of the $1.17 billion initial loan to Pakistan sometime in Aug. Even before this happens, it is expected that China, Saudi Arabia or the UAE may consider placing a few billion dollars funds in the SBP account as Pakistan has already reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF and only its formal approval from the IMF’s board is awaited. [2]

If that happens and our forex reserves are augmented substantially that may create room for the central bank to lend “limited” support to the rupee.

To quote Mohiuddin Aazim - Financial Journalist at Dawn News "For a long time to come, the country may have to continue external borrowings, just to retire or service old external debts and to keep bare minimum forex reserves with the SBP. Sadly, a sharp — and sustainable— rupee recovery may remain elusive in near future."

[1] https://www.business-standard.com/a...llen-by-754-mn-to-8-57-bn-122072801525_1.html
[2] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...reached a staff,said in a statement Wednesday.
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
924
2
1,391
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
If oil prices remain at levels above $90 for a few months, then default is guaranteed.

CAD is effectively out of control and the PDM/Establishment coalition remain clueless on how to fix it.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,645
5
21,130
Olympus81 said:
If oil prices remain at levels above $90 for a few months, then default is guaranteed.

CAD is effectively out of control and the PDM/Establishment coalition remain clueless on how to fix it.
Click to expand...


I hope oil remains above $90 for many months ahead.... Only a complete default and failure of the Imported government will wake up the treasonous coward corrupt "Pakistani Establishment"....
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
Dollar hits record Rs211 as IMF deal delay weighs heavy on rupee
2
Replies
25
Views
790
Invictus01
Invictus01
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rupee gains for fifth consecutive session, closes at 197.59 against US dollar
Replies
6
Views
278
waz
waz
S
Pak rupee drops to 221 against Dollar Shehbaz Sharif Immediate Resign & Go Home
2
Replies
17
Views
662
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
Areesh
Rupee falls to Rs189.5 against dollar in inter-bank
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
125
Views
4K
zn426
Z
Norwegian
Pakistan’s rupee falls fast as default fears intensify: Financial Times
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom