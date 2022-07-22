What's new

Pakistan's rupee falls fast as default fears intensify: Financial Times

Pakistan’s rupee falls fast as default fears intensify

Currency on track for worst week in more than two decades amid concerns IMF deal will not avert crisis

The 7% fall of the rupee to Rs226 to the dollar highlights concerns that a $1.2bn loan disbursement from the IMF might not be enough to avert a balance of payments crisis © Arshad

Pakistan’s currency is on track for its worst week in more than two decades, reflecting investors’ worries that the country risks following Sri Lanka to become the next emerging economy to default on foreign repayments.

The nearly 7 per cent tumble of the Pakistani rupee to Rs226 to the dollar by Thursday marked the latest setback for the currency, which has fallen sharply this year. If there is no recovery on Friday, it would be the rupee’s sharpest weekly fall since November 1998.

The latest slide reflected mounting concerns that a $1.2bn loan disbursement from the IMF agreed last week might not be enough to avert a balance of payments crisis. Pakistan’s bonds have been among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.

Sri Lanka’s economic collapse and default on its foreign debt in May led to a full-blown political crisis last week, forcing then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee mass protests into exile.

Sri Lanka’s fall was one of the most stark manifestations yet of a broader fragility in emerging markets, which are feeling the brunt of greater risk aversion among investors and higher commodity prices and interest rates.

However, Pakistan’s larger population, strategic location, and nuclear-armed status mean that a financial crisis there would have more serious implications, analysts said.

“The international fallout from Pakistan’s internal collapse would be much bigger than Sri Lanka,” said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a Pakistani commentator on national and security affairs. “I think there are many outside [powers] who would want to avoid an outright disaster in Pakistan created by an economic collapse.”

Fitch Ratings this week downgraded its country outlook to negative from stable, noting what it called a “significant deterioration in Pakistan’s external liquidity position and financing conditions” this year.

The rating agency said the central bank’s forex reserves had declined to about $10bn by June 2022, down from $16bn a year previously and equivalent to just over one month’s worth of current external payments.

Pakistan’s central bank raised its main policy interest rate 125 basis points to 15 per cent on July 7 in an effort to stem demand for foreign currencies and reduce inflation.

As in Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s growing financial distress is having political repercussions. To meet the terms of a $6bn lending package agreed with the IMF in 2019, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has withdrawn fuel and energy subsidies, causing prices to soar. The subsidy withdrawals have added to the impact of world market price increases caused by the war in Ukraine.

Public anger at soaring prices has already fuelled an electoral upset. On Sunday, voters in Punjab province, Pakistan’s most populous region, handed victory to the party of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in April. Khan this week called for early elections, and on Wednesday said Pakistan was teetering toward an “economic collapse”.

“We do expect political risk and political volatility to remain quite heightened in the run-up to the next election,” said Grace Lim, analyst with Moody’s, which downgraded its outlook for Pakistan to negative last month. In a research note last week, the credit agency said the country’s ability to complete its current IMF programme “remains highly uncertain”.
Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com

@Mav3rick @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @niaz @zaki @maverick1977 @koolio @Ghazwa-e-Hind @ghazi52 @Wood @maithil @UKBengali @Bilal9 @waz @Jango @SQ8 @blain2 @VCheng @farok84 @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @Jungibaaz @RescueRanger @Indus Pakistan @El Sidd
 
Receive free Pakistan updates
We'll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Pakistan news every morning.

Well the thieves and those who put them in power should either start running or reach deep into their pockets. A default means chaos at best.
 
Even though many here constantly bad mouth the west, US and France will probably put a rescue pkg a la Paris round. China and KSA may also offer something.

It is important that the SL kind of inflammation is not allowed in Pakistan - it is just too big in terms of population, nuclear arsenal, radical groups, regional connectivity and most importantly proximity to India
 
Probably but it's going to be a crazy ride.
 
FDI from UAE and IMF package will help recover most of these losses. Good time for forex investors to buy PKR as it is likely oversold by speculation :unsure:
 
this is great newj

did PDM want hang around till Mid next year?
 
That's why they say, leave the job to professionals, just by threatening to courts by forcing them to open mid-night to pass this ridiculous order, Wonder why the Same neutrals didn't force the courts previously to charge the terrorists captured? but opened Military courts to speed up the process? This all shows that it was all pre-planned stuff to make use of their Bana Military courts, when they can force the courts to remove the legally elected gov't , they could have forced civilians courts back then as well,
Death to such bastards and their commander, i hope they and their offspring always face insults and may they rest in hell, Its because of their inflated ego, we are in this state as a whole nation,
Jack hit neutrals were pissing their pants when Indian missile few to Mian chunnu, because pigs were prepapring to oust Elected Govr,
 

