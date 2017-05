Pakistan is a unique country on the map of the world. Since its inception in 1947, the politics of maligning nationalists with treachery is at its peak. Politically and religiously, we are still living in the dark ages. The hollow and unwise politicians have always stamped Sindhi, Balochi, and Pashtun nationalists with the disgraceful allegation of treachery. Abdul Ghaffar Khan (famous for Bacha khan), Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai (famous for Khan Shaheed), and Ghous Bax Bezenjo lived a major part of their lives in Pakistani prisons as traitors. Still, in secondary school books in Punjab, Pashtun nationalists of 1947 are defined as anti-Pakistanis and pro- Indian during Pakistan movement. Baloch people are depicted as barbarians living on the bank of river Indus through centuries. They are defined as the people who are famous for taking revenge. Bengalis were also on the list of traitors but their separation from Pakistan ended this game forever.What does all this mean? Are only Punjabis the real patriots? What about the rest of the Pakistanis?Since 9/11, Pashtun nationalists have been facing a war-like situation that has blown up a number of key Pashtun leaders. They have, as an ethnic group, have seriously borne the brunt of terrorism in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.In the current Pakistani political scenario, Pashtun nationalists, in general, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, in particular, are the subject of politics of treachery. In the recent National Assembly session, held on 18th of May , discussing FATA reforms bill and FATA’s merger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Shah Mahmud Qureshi alleged Mahmood Khan Achakzai for not accepting Pakistan wholeheartedly. Moreover, a number of other national Assembly members of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf) and Pakistan People’s Party blamed Mr. Achakzai for being anti-Pakistani and called him a traitor.Mahmood khan Achakzai is an elected member of National Assembly. He has taken the oath of loyalty to Pakistani constitution, to protect parliament, and remain obedient to Pakistani laws. Here, the unfortunate story of treachery must come to an end.Read more: Pakistan suffers: The corrupts are made heroes Since 9/11, Pashtun nationalists have been facing a war-like situation that has blown up a number of key Pashtun leaders. They have, as an ethnic group, have seriously borne the brunt of terrorism in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. The terrorists have successfully attempted to divide Pakistan on the ethnic and linguistic basis. In this situation, unwise remarks and foolishness of politicians will help the hostile states to fish in the hot water.The Central government and responsible authorities have never let the deprived FATA’s people enjoy their rightful freedom of choice.