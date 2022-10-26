What's new

Pakistan’s risk of default spikes to 13-year high of 52.8%

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
28,164
10
29,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan’s risk of default spikes to 13-year high of 52.8%​




ByMirror Web
October 26, 2022
Updated: 6 hours ago
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...default-spikes-to-13-year-high-of-52-8-69690/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...3-year-high-of-52-8-69690/&via=minutemirrorpk
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...default-spikes-to-13-year-high-of-52-8-69690/

https://minutemirror.com.pk/pakistans-risk-of-default-spikes-to-13-year-high-of-52-8-69690/#
Picture source - Reuters
The cost to safeguard the sovereign debt of Pakistan from default has reached a 13-year high at 52.8 percent due to the rating downgrades and worries about debt restructuring among international investors over its ability to meet bond payments.
Five-year credit default swap (CDS) rose 3,071 basis points day-on-day to 52.8%, data released by Arif Habib has shown.
The factors mentioned responsible for the surge in CDS and bond yields include a balance of payments issue due to the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves falling to a value that is not enough to cover a month’s imports, Pakistan’s rating downgrades by Moody’s and Fitch, globally rising interest rates, weakening rupee, geopolitical turbulence and supply chain disruptions pushing commodity prices higher.
The yield on the five-year Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited bond climbed to 139.74% by 75 basis points.
The yield on a 10-year Eurobond maturing on April 15, 2024 has increased to 92.93% from 89.58%. A 10-year Eurobond’s yield, which is due on September 30, 2025, went up to 59.07% from 57.63%.
However, analysts have said that the market will gain confidence if Pakistan repays the maturity amounts smoothly. Chinese and Saudi rollovers could be helpful in improvement, according to analysts.
42% of Pakistan’s debt has been owed to multilateral sources while 40% to bilateral creditors, 7% to the global bond market, and 7% to commercial banks.
 
S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
2,255
-12
1,960
Country
India
Location
India
@HAIDER

Haider bhai,

It is a tough situation for all EMs which are net energy importers but not export powerhouses (like China, Vietnam etc). There are almost 50 such countries now. Lets pray that Putler and the Ukrainian clown have the good sense to call off the war and that energy prices normalise.

Regards
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistan default fears spike on report of UN debt suspension advice
2
Replies
29
Views
966
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
B
Fault, Dear Brutus, Is In Our Stars
Replies
8
Views
138
Burger_King
B
ghazi52
JPMorgan says Pakistan's troubles justify slump in bond prices
Replies
8
Views
121
ghazi52
ghazi52
P
These Are The Countries With The Highest Default Risk
Replies
0
Views
613
Parsipride
P
B
Danger zone
Replies
0
Views
264
Burger_King
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom