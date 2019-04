The project information document of $1.5 billion worth Pakistan Revenue Mobilization Project states that the government does not need to slap more taxes or increase their rates. It says that the existing taxes have the potential to generate annually Rs10 trillion revenues, which are equal to 26pc of GDP.

The WB document claims that Pakistan needs to broaden the tax base instead of burdening the existing taxpayers. However, the IMF’s practical steps are contrary to this advice. The IMF has been pushing Pakistan to make tax efforts equal to 1.7pc of GDP next year that requires at least Rs600 billion additional taxes.