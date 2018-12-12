Pakistan's Reason for Rise in T20

Home Crowd

International players coming to Pakistan enhanced the skills of Young Talent like Shaheen

Good feeling of playing at home

T20 National Level Tournament

Rizwan

Pakistan's recent sensitizing form in T20 comes at time when Pakistan was deprived of regular home matches in PakistanHowever , the international calendar void has been filled up with Strength of Domestic Events.a) PSL was played at home in Pakistan and the matches enabled players to gain good amount of confidenceb) Prior to World Cup a highly competitivewas played with Seats for World Cup up for grabs The highly competitive games ensured all the Batsmen were properly tested in different venues, only last minute Shuffle created chance for players likec) Some players still remain to be given proper chance i.eandon a Spinning wicket present of a strike spinner like Usman Qadir was greatly needed , even if Shadab tore the house down with 4 Wickets !!!The hunger and Success of Team build up shows that Pakistan domestic league was a good preparation for World CupThis shows one thing that Pakistan is better off developing their Local Domestic Leagues along with PSL , and that is ideal training for National Team before a World Cup event vs Warm Up matches