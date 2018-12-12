What's new

Pakistan's Reason for Rise in T20

Pakistan's recent sensitizing form in T20 comes at time when Pakistan was deprived of regular home matches in Pakistan
However , the international calendar void has been filled up with Strength of Domestic Events.

a) PSL was played at home in Pakistan and the matches enabled players to gain good amount of confidence
  • Home Crowd
  • International players coming to Pakistan enhanced the skills of Young Talent like Shaheen
  • Good feeling of playing at home
b) Prior to World Cup a highly competitive T20 National Level Tournament was played with Seats for World Cup up for grabs The highly competitive games ensured all the Batsmen were properly tested in different venues, only last minute Shuffle created chance for players like Rizwan

c) Some players still remain to be given proper chance i.e Dhani , Wasim Junior and Usman Qadir on a Spinning wicket present of a strike spinner like Usman Qadir was greatly needed , even if Shadab tore the house down with 4 Wickets !!!

The hunger and Success of Team build up shows that Pakistan domestic league was a good preparation for World Cup

This shows one thing that Pakistan is better off developing their Local Domestic Leagues along with PSL , and that is ideal training for National Team before a World Cup event vs Warm Up matches
 
