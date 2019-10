Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad Wins Gold Medal In Hampshire Wieghtlifting Championship

Pakistani weightlifter who has won a gold medal in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship presented just another demonstration of the fact that women are the inspiration even for fulfilling the most hard-earned tasks in life.

She lifted 40kg in Snatch and 52kg in Clean and Jerk to earn the top position in the group of nine weightlifters.

Events in the UK usually held on the basis of Sinclair points instead of different weight categories; Rabia Shahzad.

