peagle said: It is simple,

India is built on hate, it will never change, unless they recognise that about themselves. That won't be happening anytime soon.



We just have to keep our house in order, they can't do jacksh.t to us. Click to expand...

I think you have hit the huge nail on the head sir.The hate has come to the surface with the likes of Modi not being able to hide his agenda and desire.The hate is out of control. The obsession is out of control. Look at the infatuation of Indians on this site.They come on - get to troll - escape from reality for a few moments then get banned and realise the problems they have are still outside in their back yard. A horrible in bred infestation of trouble.Thank Jinnah - that we are no longer part of their issues.