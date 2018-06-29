Pakistan’s problem is incompetence and flawed decision making, not corruption: Mian Mansha

hydrabadi_arab said:



“Problems relating to courts and foreclosures have not been solved in spite of the government’s claims. Who is going to invest like this? If these problems are solved, a poor man is also going to get loans,” Mansha said. Mansha lamented that the foreclosure law in Pakistan has never evolved that keeps banks from recovering mortgage properties from customers in case of defaults. This eventually leads to a fall in lending to consumers. Click to expand...

Don't have the exact details, and usually no news organization covers it. But didn't they already go to the court and fix the foreclosure law? I mean, whats it current state, if the banks can't recover mortgage properties in case of default, what are they getting right now. Well, he is kind of right that incompetence has been quite rampant in this current, but corruption is also a big cause for this country's decent. Previous government trademark was corruption and current government trademark is in-competency.