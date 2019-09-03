Pakistan's Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow





It is scheduled that Khan will visit Mecca to perform the rituals of Umrah.A diplomatic source in the capital, Riyadh, told the German news agency (dpa) that the Pakistani prime minister's visit to the kingdom on Thursday, which will last for several days, comes at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, added that the Saudi crown prince and Khan would discuss many issues between the two countries, especially military cooperation and developments in the situation in Kashmir in light of the escalating tension between Pakistan and India over them.Khan had recently visited the Kingdom during which he held talks with the leadership in Saudi Arabia as part of continuing mediation efforts to reduce tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran.It is noteworthy that the Pakistani prime minister said earlier that the mediation efforts that the United States asked his country to play between Saudi Arabia and Iran were making slow progress.The source told (DPA) that the Pakistani army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, will start a similar visit to the Kingdom on Friday at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The source added that the discussions of the Crown Prince and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Muhammad bin Salman with the commander of the Pakistani army will focus on "military issues" between Riyadh and Islamabad.It is decided that the two sides will review bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the military and defense side, as well as enhancing joint cooperation and exchanging military expertise, in addition to the latest developments on the Yemeni arena.Saudi Arabia granted Pakistan a loan of three billion dollars and a credit facility to buy oil worth 3.2 billion dollars to help it overcome the balance of payments crisis in late 2018.