Pakistan's President Says His Country Does Not Want to Become Base of US Counterterror

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi sat down with VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem this week for an exclusive interview to discuss the impact on the region of the United States withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan, how Pakistan sees its future relationship with its western neighbor, and whether putting forward a resolution in parliament to expel the French ambassador from the country, over French support for publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, is dangerous.The answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.A: It’s a very important announcement. The region has been looking forward to some settlement, and the Doha talks came to a culmination with an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces. I think that’s the right direction to go.The withdrawal also relates to the fact that there should be an agreement between the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan on what is going to happen in the future. Pakistan wants stability on its borders because any instability, or any insurrection of any sort, is going to hurt us, it has always done so. Therefore, we are looking forward to a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.A: That is important. Therefore, the efforts of the governments of the United States, Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran are all important in trying to stabilize and encourage an agreement between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban.A: Pakistan is using its influence.A: I’m not aware of what the U.S. specifically wants Pakistan to do. Pakistan’s effort toward peace does not depend on the U.S. asking Pakistan. Our efforts are indigenous in their nature and in their motivation. We want peace in Afghanistan. We all have to do more, including the Afghan and the U.S.A: I’m not aware, and I don’t think Pakistan will be in a position to offer that.A: I’m not aware of that. We should be careful that Pakistan doesn’t become a base for U.S. actions in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants to play a peaceful role.A: Pakistan wants to help rebuild Afghanistan. Pakistan is in the best position to do so. We harbored 3.5 million refugees. Pakistan can play a big role in actual physical construction, in providing know-how, and in lifting the education and health sectors.A: Pakistan would not like the talks to fail. We think there is a good chance of success, although we believe India has played a negative role. It has never accepted the Doha talks. It has never encouraged the Doha talks. We suspect that role will continue.A: Whoever is in discussion with India can encourage India to not remain negative.A: Pakistan has always had good relations with Iran. During the COVID crisis, Afghan refugees were returning from Iran to both Afghanistan and Pakistan. There were consultations between the three on that. The role of Iran will always remain, especially as the Shi’ite in Afghanistan look to Iran in a broader context.A: He mentioned the fact that there may have been some consultations to arrive at a cease-fire on our borders.A: I think that the international ramifications of the issue are because of Islamophobia. I think we suffer from things that are said abroad and done abroad. Anything you say questioning the Holocaust is illegal in Europe. We want the same treatment. We have to reflect what our people think. Our people are very hurt.A: I’m not making any comment on that because the debate will be going on, and let the parliament either approve or disapprove the resolution.A: I think the parliament is free. I think the parliamentarians are bold. I don’t think they will be risking their lives in discussing something that is essential to us.