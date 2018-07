Sharif, in a broadcast over nationwide television and radio, blamed Khan for stirring Pakistan's political crisis, which has seen the resignations of some 10 top officials over the past month, and vowed: 'I will not resign.



'I will not dissolve Parliament and I will not take dictations from anybody,' Sharif said.



'If anyone suspects my strength, he is welcome to test me inside or outside the Parliament,' Sharif said.

Assef had accused Sharif of harboring Arab terrorists in Pakistan. Sharif ordered the police to register a treason case against Aassef. The minister for religious affairs, Maulana Abdus Sattar Niazi, said the police had already arrested him.