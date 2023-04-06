Pakistan's Preoccupation with the 'India Factor': A Consequence of International Relations?

We become passive when an opportunity arises to claim Kashmir, but otherwise, our animosity towards India is boundless. Such animosity only brings harm to oneself. How many erroneous choices have we made because of our preoccupation with the 'India factor'?



- India followed a non-aligned policy during the Cold War and established strong ties with the Soviet Union, while Pakistan aligned itself with the US, resulting in the acquisition of new technology and weapons. However, this decision also made Pakistan strategically vulnerable, and it continues to suffer from its negative consequences. In contrast, India's non-aligned policy enabled it to procure weapons from various other countries, such as the US, UK, and France, in addition to maintaining its political independence and neutrality during the Cold War.



- India's linguistic diversity is a source of strength and inspiration, with 22 official languages recognized in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and an estimated 1,600 languages and dialects spoken throughout the country. India has embraced this diversity and created states based on linguistic considerations, starting with the creation of Andhra Pradesh in 1953 as the first state formed on linguistic lines. As of today, India has 28 states and 8 Union Territories, each with its unique identity and culture. The creation of these states has aided in the empowerment of linguistic minorities and the preservation and development of regional languages and cultures.



Pakistan's diverse linguistic and cultural landscape has the potential to be a source of strength, but the country has faced obstacles in leveraging this diversity due to political instability, economic hardships, and social and cultural restrictions. These factors have contributed to a complicated and occasionally tense dynamic among different linguistic and cultural groups within the country. The consequences of these challenges were particularly evident in the separation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) from West Pakistan in 1971.



- India's commitment to secularism is enshrined in its constitution, which was adopted on January 26, 1950. The constitution of India declares India to be a "sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic" and lays out a framework for protecting religious freedom and promoting secularism.



While Pakistan declared itself an Islamic Republic in 1956, with the adoption of its first constitution. The constitution of Pakistan enshrines Islam as the state religion and makes Islamic law, or Sharia, a fundamental source of legislation.



The entry of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into Indian politics in the 1980s and 1990s, and its subsequent rise to power in the 2014 and 2019 national elections, has led to an increased focus on issues related to religion and identity in Indian politics.



However, supporters of the BJP argue that the party is simply seeking to promote a more assertive and confident vision of Indian identity and culture, and that its policies are aimed at promoting economic growth and national security. Pakistan has taken a turn towards secularism. Khawaja Asif, a senior Pakistani politician and member of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), reportedly made the statement that his party was "secular" in an interview with a Pakistani television channel. He is serving as Pakistan's Minister of Defence.



It is important to consider the trend in Pakistan that consistently opposes India's position. While some may attribute this to a natural or organic national stance, international relations are not merely coincidental. The primary objective of the international establishment seems to be preventing India and Pakistan from reconciling or resolving their disputes.