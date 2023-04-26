Pakistan's premier congratulates Turkish president over successful flight of Hurjet Türkiye's 1st indigenous supersonic combat aircraft made its maiden flight on Tuesday - Anadolu Ajansı

Pakistan’s prime minister on Tuesday congratulated the Turkish president over the successful flight of Turkiye's first domestic supersonic aircraft.“Congratulations to my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the successful maiden flight of Hurjet, a light combat aircraft,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.Earlier in the day, Erdogan shared a video on his official Twitter account, celebrating the successful performance of Hurjet. He asked the Turkish people to celebrate the “Turkish Century!”.Türkiye's first indigenous supersonic combat aircraft, Hurjet made its maiden flight on Tuesday.The aircraft is the fruit of an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft project that was launched in 2017 by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).