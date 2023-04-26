What's new

Pakistan's premier congratulates Turkish president over successful flight of Hurjet

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,352
23
17,963
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
thumbs_b_c_c5e8b945409fe7c4e8d35bac5280a91c.jpg


Pakistan’s prime minister on Tuesday congratulated the Turkish president over the successful flight of Turkiye's first domestic supersonic aircraft.

“Congratulations to my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the successful maiden flight of Hurjet, a light combat aircraft,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan shared a video on his official Twitter account, celebrating the successful performance of Hurjet. He asked the Turkish people to celebrate the “Turkish Century!”.

Türkiye's first indigenous supersonic combat aircraft, Hurjet made its maiden flight on Tuesday.

The aircraft is the fruit of an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft project that was launched in 2017 by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

www.aa.com.tr

Pakistan's premier congratulates Turkish president over successful flight of Hurjet

Türkiye's 1st indigenous supersonic combat aircraft made its maiden flight on Tuesday - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dBSPL
The first prototype of Hürjet (P1) will make its maiden flight in December 2022
Replies
0
Views
1K
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
Serial production decision taken for HURJET
Replies
7
Views
1K
xbat
X
PakistaniandProud
Turkey’s future unmanned fighter jet conducts first flight
Replies
0
Views
835
PakistaniandProud
PakistaniandProud
Zarvan
Turkish Aerospace Works On Arming Aksungur UAV With Torpedo
Replies
1
Views
483
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
ghazi52
More than 50000 dead, many trapped as major earthquake strikes Turkiye, Syria,..,.
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
152
Views
9K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom