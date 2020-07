ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s power sector has swallowed Rs 5 trillion ($ 45 billion) of national exchequer due to poor performance of Discos and other factors during the last ten years (FY 10-FY 19)

Almost half of the annual deficit in the sector is covered by federal budgetary subsidies. The remaining deficit accumulates as circular debt to power generators and to fuel importers. The circular debt is now hovering around Rs 2.2 trillion.

According to the World Bank, the cost of generation in Pakistan is 25 per cent higher than the regional average due to expensive Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).