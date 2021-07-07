Pakistan's power production hits record high at 24,284MW

hydrabadi_arab
Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said that Pakistan recorded the highest generation of electricity in the country's history at 24,284MW on Wednesday despite the fact that Tarbela dam is producing just 25 per cent output compared to its capacity.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is under heavy criticism from the opposition and the masses as a few areas across the country are witnessing power outages amid scorching heat.
According to experts, the demand for electricity is much higher compared to the projections of the government. The power companies resort to load-shedding in those areas where they suffer high losses.
In the past, the country’s chronic power crisis frequently triggered protests – sometimes with violent consequences – in summers, but the incumbent government claims to have overcome the shortages by setting up several power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
"Highest demand & supply of power in the history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284MW. It reflects not just higher demand & generation but also increased transmission capacity," Hammad wrote on his official Twitter handle.
He said that in contrast, the highest generation and transmission achieved before the PTI govt was in July 2018 at 20,811MW.
"This new record has been set despite the fact that Pakistan's biggest dam, Tarbela, is producing just 25% of its output this year during peak season," he said in another tweet.
In June, the national power regulator swung into action after tempers began to fray nationwide over prolonged power outages in scorching temperatures despite government claims of having surplus electricity.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) summoned the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all power distribution companies as well as of K-Electric to justify the reasons for hours-long outages and to highlight the “remedial measures to eliminate prolonged load-shedding”.
In a statement, Nepra emphasised that all power distribution companies including K-Electric – the power distribution company that supplies electricity to Karachi – are obligated under the relevant provisions of their licences to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to their consumers.
