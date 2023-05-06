What's new

Pakistan's population reaches 241 million: PBS

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report stated that the Population of Pakistan has reached 241 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the PBS spokesperson released a report regarding the population till now. The report says

According to the bureau’s spokesperson, now the population of Balochistan has reached 23 million while 2.3 million people have been counted in the provincial capital Quetta.


Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal directed provincial governments to complete the field verification/coverage of the 7th Population and Housing Census by May 15 in areas where population growth is not in line with normal Demographic trends and close the field operation in all areas exhibiting natural trends.

Read more: CENSUS TEAM ASKED TO COMPLETE OPERATION BY MAY 15: AHSAN IQBAL

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took strict notice of the repeated extensions of field enumeration activities of the 7th Population and Housing Census, therefore, targeted verification and enumeration operations should be carried out in areas with abnormal Population Growth, where gaps have already been highlighted using the digital systems architected by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for the first-ever digital census.

He stressed that special efforts will be made in urban areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and ICT to counter issues of under-coverage and low coverage.

Pakistan's population reaches 241 million: PBS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report stated that the Population of Pakistan has reached 241 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.
