Pakistans population at 255 million people- Census results

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Is this true?- this is not official
20230522_181144.jpg

Punjab - 127 million people
Increase of 15.90%

Sindh around 58 million people
Increase of 21%

KPK around 40 million people
Increase of around 19%

Balochistan around 22 million people
Increase of a whopping 78%!!

Federal territory - 2.3 million people
Increase of 17%

Gilgit Baltistan and AJk - 5.9 million people

Pakistan overall went from 207 million people to 249 million people (without GB and AJk)

20% overall increase!! Wtf..

imran-khan-1589219405.jpg

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

71 districts of Punjab are in red, or pink (as in they have a growth rate at or below 1%)
20230522_182218.jpg

20230522_182220.jpg

20230522_182222.jpg

Karachi's population also saw a 15% decline

Although Some are already questioning the legitimacy of this census
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt said:
71 districts of Punjab are in red, or pink (as in they have a growth rate at or below 1%)
Karachi's population also saw a 15% decline

Although Some are already questioning the legitimacy of this census
How's this possible if 71 districts allegedly saw at or below 1% growth yet overall Punjab saw around 16% growth

@M. Sarmad

Jango said:
How did Balochistan almost double in population?
Pakistans fraudulent census

Balochistan saw a 63% increase in its population, lol apparently, Punjabs going through a famine to the point its pop is decreasing and Punjab is losing 8 seats in the national assembly (they'll increase south Punjabs population cause they want Bilawal to be PM, and SP politicians always sell...
defence.pk

Maybe? ...
 

