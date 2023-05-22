Pakistans population at 255 million people- Census results

Maula Jatt
- Jul 24, 2021
Is this true?- this is not official
Punjab - 127 million people
Increase of 15.90%
Sindh around 58 million people
Increase of 21%
KPK around 40 million people
Increase of around 19%
Balochistan around 22 million people
Increase of a whopping 78%!!
Federal territory - 2.3 million people
Increase of 17%
Gilgit Baltistan and AJk - 5.9 million people
Pakistan overall went from 207 million people to 249 million people (without GB and AJk)
20% overall increase!! Wtf..
