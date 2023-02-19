What's new

Pakistan's poor should benefit from subsidies, not the wealthy: IMF chief

Pakistan’s poor should benefit from subsidies, not the wealthy: IMF chief

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has stressed that Pakistan needs to protect the poor and tax the wealthy while ensuring that subsidies are targeting those who really need them, it emerged on Sunday.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, the IMF chief said: “My heart goes to the people of Pakistan. They have been devastated by the floods that affected one-third of the population of the country.

“What we are asking for are steps Pakistan needs to take to be able to function as a country and not to get into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured,” she said.

“I want to stress that we are emphasising two things. Number one, tax revenues. Those who can, those that are making good money [in the] public or private sector need to contribute to the economy. Secondly, to have a fairer distribution of the pressures by moving subsidies only towards the people who really need it.

“It shouldn’t be that the wealthy benefit from subsidies. It should be the poor [who] benefit from them,” she said. “And there the Fund is very clear. We want the poor people of Pakistan to be protected.”

Pakistan held 10 days of intensive talks with an IMF delegation in Islamabad — from Jan 31 to Feb 9 — but could not reach a deal.

The IMF, however, said in an earlier statement that both sides have agreed to stay engaged and “virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalise the implementation details” of the policies, including the tax measures, discussed in Islamabad.

The government is in a race against time to implement the tax measures and reach an agreement with the IMF as the country’s reserves have depleted to a critically low level of $2.9 billion, which experts believe is enough for only 16 or 17 days of imports.

The agreement with the IMF on the completion of the ninth review of a $7bn loan programme would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2bn but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, in both houses of the parliament, outlining tax measures to raise an additional Rs170bn in the next four and half months to meet the last prior actions agreed upon with the IMF.

The IMF has given a deadline of March 1 for the implementation of all these measures. However, the bulk of tax measures worth Rs115bn was already implemented from Feb 14 through statutory regulatory orders.


Pakistan’s poor should benefit from subsidies, not the wealthy: IMF chief

Says those making "good money" need to contribute to the economy.
Jango said:
Such a shame that she has to tell us these things, and then we make the IMF the bad poster child for our public.
What she is really saying is that IMF will no longer let the elite carry on stealing from the people if they want IMF to bail them out this time. Too bad the idiots in charge right now will never understand this real message, due to being utterly short-sighted corrupt morons.
 
@_NOBODY_
I think we debated the same. but why IMF saying then increasing fuel and electricity prices. I mean we can give subsidy to below 300 units, let say. But do our meters smart or feeder dependent that we can give cheap electricity to farmers only?

For fuel, we can have fuel cards for famrers only.
 
Good God how embarrassing that the organisation openly says the country is being bled dry by thieves.
 
waz said:
Good God how embarrassing that the organisation openly says the country is being bled dry by thieves.
Uzair Nawaz and many others give a good analysis of all this. How rent-seeking has really entrenched badly at the top and middle layers (so maximum subsidy benefit is aligned there, to the already well off)...and it is the poor and working class that are impacted the most and kept suffocated, its very sad.

IMF is simply giving summary of what so many intelligent well versed and honest Pakistanis are saying a long time themselves....but simply do not have sway to be taken in any serious capacity by the powers that be that have grown rich and powerful from the status quo.

On related note, I was wondering if "Kaptaan" (long term member) can be brought back to the forum somehow if any of you higher ups are in touch with him elsewhere etc. He has his rough edges like the rest of us, but he is quite cognisant on this topic..that forum could benefit from IMO.
 
Chute said:
Uzair Nawaz and many others give a good analysis of all this. How rent-seeking has really entrenched badly at the top and middle layers (so maximum subsidy benefit is aligned there, to the already well off)...and it is the poor and working class that are impacted the most and kept suffocated, its very sad.
Why be sad over something that is by intentional design?
 
VCheng said:
Why be sad over something that is by intentional design?
Most people within Pakistan were not part of that intentional process....and have next to no time (the pressures that come with living at the bottom) to try figure and understand it and do something about it.

I am sad for them (the far larger population of Pakistan, since I am a humanist in the end for our collective species on this planet)....rather than those that always had easy street privileged buffer to set, perpetuate and continue to shield/enforce the intentional design you speak of. For those types I have another emotion altogether...but thats another subject.
 
Chute said:
Most people within Pakistan were not part of that intentional process....and have next to no time (the pressures that come with living at the bottom) to try figure and understand it and do something about it.

I am sad for them (the far larger population of Pakistan, since I am a humanist in the end for our collective species on this planet)....rather than those that always had easy street privileged buffer to set, perpetuate and continue to shield/enforce the intentional design you speak of. For those types I have another emotion altogether...but thats another subject.
I totally agree here, but then again no one cannot shield anyone from their own stupidity, specially if it is by choice. Even if they were not part of the intention, it is their choice to bear it all.
 

