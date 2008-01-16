Pakistan's PM: Our economic future is now linked to China

IK's interview response:



The tragedy of India hardship, India is being ruled by extremist. It's extremist government, it's Hindu supremacy government. Inspired by the, inspired the ideology, inspired by the Nazis.



What I am saying the Nazi Germany, what you have to do is look at the history of RSS, which basically ruling India now. It's extremist organization, RSS trailed 3 times as terrorist group. They now control 1.3 billion people. Nuclear armed. That's tragedy what's happening in India.



It's not what's they are doing in Kashmir. It's for people in India, the normal people of India. It's tragedy for them what's happening in India.