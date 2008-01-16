What's new

Pakistan's PM: Our economic future is now linked to China

Pakistan's PM: Our economic future is now linked to China
Prime Minister Imran Khan reviews his first two years in office.
03 Sep 2020 07:33 GMT Pakistan, Imran Khan, Asia, Corruption, Business & Economy

Imran Khan was sworn into office as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister in August 2018.

The cricketer-turned-politician promised justice for all and a corruption-free country.

So, two years on, how is the fight against corruption going? How is he coping with the geopolitical changes? Has he turned the economy around? What about human rights and media freedom? And how is he managing Pakistan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

These are some of the questions we put forward as Prime Minister Imran Khan talks to Al Jazeera.

 
IK's interview response:

The tragedy of India hardship, India is being ruled by extremist. It's extremist government, it's Hindu supremacy government. Inspired by the, inspired the ideology, inspired by the Nazis.

What I am saying the Nazi Germany, what you have to do is look at the history of RSS, which basically ruling India now. It's extremist organization, RSS trailed 3 times as terrorist group. They now control 1.3 billion people. Nuclear armed. That's tragedy what's happening in India.

It's not what's they are doing in Kashmir. It's for people in India, the normal people of India. It's tragedy for them what's happening in India.
 
