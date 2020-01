This guy (sitting in liyari) said he came from China (Wuhan to Shanghai to UAE to Karachi) well now we have a UAE case a family in UAE





Did he had a blood test done in Pakistan ? Most likely no

Did he get his temperature checked in Pakistan ? Most likely no

Did he refrained from interacting with large population area ? Most likely no

Did any Medical Board of Pakistan , have plan to Quarentine such travellers ? no

Are any of our airports able to track the arrival of such passengers ? No

Do we have the necessary protective gear for workers in Hospitals ? Not likely

But someone comes at airport , claims they are clean and yes go ahead just walkinto middle of an 80 million populated city



I think, anyone can see we need to be more active about the issue





The Chinese family who is in UAE now , they may have also thought they are escaping the effects of virus by traveling in airplane to UAE simillar to the guy who just arrived in Karachi

The issue is people "Think they don't have the virus" they actually carry the thing for some time before symptoms appear the only way to prevent is wait 2 to 2.5 weeks

host spot for virus activity

2 weeks





Provide them food

Access to medicine doctor (if needed)

General welfare







This is what Chinese authorities are starting to do in China to advise people to stay indoors for 2 weeks don't come to work



Chinese family diagnosed with virus in UAE, first known cases in Middle East

My own comments below

Congested Subways

Congested Trains

Airports

Schools