Pakistan's PIA to replace B777s with A320s PIA - Pakistan International Airlines (PK, Islamabad Quaid-e-Azam Int'l) is planning to dry-lease four A320-200s by the end of 2021, with the first two replacing two B777s in the carrier's fleet, sources told The Express Tribune daily. The Pakistani flag carrier recently confirmed that the...

PIA Boeing 777 only made sense if PIA had direct flight access to USA/Canada. PIA hasn't had access to direct USA flights in years so it makes no sense maintaining and operating Boeing 777s. Down sizing to shifting Airbus makes sense. Focus should be on direct flights to EU, MENA and China. Don't need big 777's to do that