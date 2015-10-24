Pakistan's Peacekeeping Role Highlighted

RAWALPINDI: While the world celebrates Oct 24 as the United Nations Day, it must not forget the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in UN peacekeeping missions all over the world.Pakistan’s commitment with the UN for promoting international peace and prosperity stems from the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan’s role in peacekeeping efforts began in 1960 when it deployed its first contingent in the UN operations in Congo. Over the past 55 years, the country has been the most significant and consistent contributor to the UN peacekeeping around the world.Pakistani peacekeepers have left no stone unturned in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of United Nations, said an Inter Services Public Relations statement on Friday.Pakistan has contributed more than 160,000 troops to-date in 41 missions spread over 23 countries in almost all continents, it said.The country has remained one of the largest troop contributing countries consistently for many years.At present, Pakistan is contributing more than 7,500 personnel of all ranks deployed in six UN missions.In pursuance of its commitment to the noble cause of international peace and tranquillity 144 Pakistani troops, among them 23 officers, have given the ultimate sacrifice in UN missions and almost an equal number of troops have been wounded.The performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been acknowledged by numerous world leaders and the UN leadership.The undisputed high professional standing enjoyed by Pakistani peacekeepers has given them the honour of being one of the most desired bodies of troops in each UN peacekeeping mission, the ISPR statement said.