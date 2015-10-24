Pakistan's Peacekeeping Role Highlighted

What's new

RAWALPINDI: While the world celebrates Oct 24 as the United Nations Day, it must not forget the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in UN peacekeeping missions all over the world.

Pakistan’s commitment with the UN for promoting international peace and prosperity stems from the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan’s role in peacekeeping efforts began in 1960 when it deployed its first contingent in the UN operations in Congo. Over the past 55 years, the country has been the most significant and consistent contributor to the UN peacekeeping around the world.

Know more: UN lauds Pakistani peacekeepers contribution to world peace

Pakistani peacekeepers have left no stone unturned in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of United Nations, said an Inter Services Public Relations statement on Friday.

Pakistan has contributed more than 160,000 troops to-date in 41 missions spread over 23 countries in almost all continents, it said.

The country has remained one of the largest troop contributing countries consistently for many years.

At present, Pakistan is contributing more than 7,500 personnel of all ranks deployed in six UN missions.

In pursuance of its commitment to the noble cause of international peace and tranquillity 144 Pakistani troops, among them 23 officers, have given the ultimate sacrifice in UN missions and almost an equal number of troops have been wounded.

The performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been acknowledged by numerous world leaders and the UN leadership.

The undisputed high professional standing enjoyed by Pakistani peacekeepers has given them the honour of being one of the most desired bodies of troops in each UN peacekeeping mission, the ISPR statement said.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2015
 
image.png


Pakistani peacekeeping missions across the globe:
image.jpeg


Pakistani soldiers alongside US Marines during the Battle for Mogadishu:
image.jpeg
 
Does the UN fund our peace keepers or do we?
 
UN peace keeping missions are total BS and nothing else.Just an eye wash. The developed countries take the administrative roles and the armies of the poor countries like pak,ind ,bangladesh ,nepal etc do the on ground labour work and in return these armies get $$. This is the main reason why these armies have largest contribution i numbers in UN peace keeping missions. Just like our politicians are making fools of the poor, innocent people UN is doing the same in many countries
 
Pakistan's armed forces have a distinguished and long history of service with the United Nations for world peace. Pakistan joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission on September 30, 1947.
Pakistan's UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 when Pakistan deployed its first contingent to UN operations in the Congo.
Pakistan participated in 48 joint missions with more than 229 thousand forces in 29 countries.

1666995211118.png
 

