Pakistan's peaceful nuclear overtures

Pakistan's peaceful nuclear overtures




Usman Ali Khan

March 02, 2020

The origin of a commitment to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes can be traced to President Eisenhower’s ‘Atoms for Peace’ speech in 1953 and the subsequent establishment of the IAEA in 1956. From the very beginning, Pakistan’s civilian nuclear energy programme has contributed to its socio-economic uplift and there is ample room available for Pakistan to enhance its nuclear power generation capability to meet growing energy demands. However, due to politically motivated rhetoric and fabricated narratives, Pakistan’s peaceful nuclear program remains outside the global mainstream.

Markedly, Pakistan has, up till now, played a very important role in utilizing the peaceful nuclear energy sector in various domains. The peaceful applications are best utilized in power generation, minerals exploration, developing high-yield stress tolerant crops, cancer treatment, designing and fabrication of industrial plants and equipment and human resource development for many years.

Pakistan has used its Centres of Excellence to promote and share best practices in nuclear security through three affiliated institutes: the Pakistan Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS), the National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS), and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS). Along with this, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) was established under the Ordinance III of 2001 for regulation of nuclear safety and radiation protection. Pakistan also signed convention on nuclear safety in 1994 which requires states to established regulatory body separated from those involving the promotion of nuclear energy. PNRA, since its development, has demonstrated excellence as a role model for safety culture at national and international levels by adopting various precautionary measures.

While exploring Pakistan’s merits for nuclear safety and security these institutes’ works efficiently in their own domains. The main objective of PCENS is to provide basic training and teaching regarding nuclear security and response nationally as well as internationally. The IAEA also uses Pakistan’s Center for Nuclear Excellence as a regional hub to teach and promote nuclear safety and security practices. Meanwhile, NISAS was created with an objective to conduct focused and dedicated courses to provide widespread training for effective regulatory operations. In addition, PIEAS’ main objective is to conduct academic courses in the field of nuclear safety and security at master’s level of education.

Interestingly, the former IAEA’s Director General Yukiya Amano visited Pakistan in March 2018. During his stay in Pakistan he observed various nuclear facilities of Pakistan’s Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). He appreciated the country’s safety and security of nuclear program and showed satisfaction with Pakistan's peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Keeping in mind the prospects of peaceful use of nuclear energy, the IAEA, in 2018, initiated a four-year program with Pakistan to closely coordinate with country’s key nuclear energy institutions on safe, reliable and sustainable operations of nuclear power plants.

Just this past week, Pakistan provided a thorough glance to its ‘stringent’ nuclear safety mechanisms. This event was a global summit on nuclear security in Vienna which was attended by diplomats around the world.

A booklet was presented by Pakistan titled ‘Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Regime,' released alongside the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) third International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS) - with the aim to demonstrate the Pakistan's “commitment and contribution to the global objectives of civilian nuclear utilization.” Such a step was taken with an aim to counter the myths, disinformation, misperceptions and unfounded propaganda against the country’s peaceful nuclear energy programme. The booklet outlines that there is an urgent need to recongnise the best practices Pakistan has in place for safety of its peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

The booklet further states that country’s peaceful application of nuclear energy is under a ‘multi-layered defence’ pattern. In order to counter any threats to its assets, Pakistan already has in place, the concept of 5Ds i.e. deter, detect, delay, defend and destroy. Additionally, for physical protection, it was highlighted that the country has in place the modern technological solutions. Such technological innovations include intrusion detection systems, access control systems, delay barriers and search systems and a central alarm station.

Being a nuclear state, Pakistan attaches highest significance to its civilian nuclear energy programme and complies with all international and domestic obligations. Pakistan adheres to several international resolutions aimed at prevention of nuclear terrorism and proliferation of nuclear material, such as UN Resolution 1540, (aimed at the prevention of transfer or assistance to produce nuclear weapons); Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism, Proliferation Security Initiative and Container Security Initiative.

Lastly, despite these responsible contributions of Pakistan vis-vis nuclear safety and security, it is quite clear that Pakistan follows best practices and there is no room for chances of any nuclear related mishap. Pakistan’s clean history in utilizing nuclear energy programme is a clear depiction of its national resolve and commitment towards effective implementation of stringent peaceful nuclear programme which compliments country’s socio-economic development. Therefore, country specific discrimination particularly against Pakistan’s peaceful nuclear programme in global nuclear mainstream appears to be politically motivated.

There has been a course to disregard towards Pakistan’s world class standards which are in place with regards to its nuclear safety and security. Observingly, even as a developing country, Pakistan made it best possible to keep the safety and security as its integral part of nuclear energy programme.

The international community needs to realize that Pakistan has a remarkable experience in safe and secure operation of nuclear power plants. Therefore, there is a need to admire the efforts and commitments Pakistan has in place for its peaceful nuclear programme and must recognize Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state. As it has been rightly said that Pakistan is confident but never complacent regarding nuclear safety and security.


If it wasn't for Pakistani Nuclear defense weapons... Hindutva India would have nukes Pakistan out of hatred long time ago.

Mark my words.... No doubt about it

So truely the Pakistani Nuclear weapons have saved lived of 100s of millions of people.
 
Big contribution of this man to Pakistan Nuclear journey, Salute :



Seth Abid passes away

January 9, 2021



.



KARACHI: Renowned industrialist and social figure Seth Abid Hussain passed away on Friday, family sources have confirmed. The 85-year-old, who was one of Pakistan’s first richest persons, died in the Sindh capital after a short battle with illness.

His funeral prayers will be offered today (Saturday) after Asar prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque, Phase 2 Defense, Karachi. Seth Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s Sarafa Market.
 
Research and Development


R&D Organizations
  1. Research Institutes/Centres
    PAEC has the following research institutes/centres:
    • Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) engages in basic and applied research in physics, chemistry, materials, safety, radioisotope applications and radiation protection;
    • Instrumentation, Control and Computers Complex (ICCC) oversees instrumentation and control of nuclear power plants, simulators, plant computer systems, etc.;
    • Engineering and design offices of PAEC provide design and engineering services to operational, under construction and future nuclear power plants.
  2. Research Reactor Facilities
    Pakistan has two research reactors:
    • PARR-1, swimming pool type, 10 MW;
    • PARR-2, tank in pool type, 30 kW.

Development of Advanced Nuclear Technologies

Pakistan is aiming to develop its capacity in the field of small and medium sized reactor (SMR) technology and PAEC is collaborating with IAEA for this purpose.
In December 2016, the IAEA Technical Meeting on Design and Operation Aspects of Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)–Type SMRs was held in Islamabad. Seven foreign participants and 35 Pakistani participants from various establishments of PAEC attended the technical meeting.



International Cooperation and Initiatives

Pakistan is a member of the IAEA, World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) and CANDU Owners Group (COG) and receives assistance from their programmes for enhancement of safety and reliability of nuclear power plants.


Human Resource Development (HRD)

PAEC manages its human resources needs through its Directorate of Human Resource Development (DHRD). DHRD ensures the availability of human resources, keeping in mind the workforce requirements of different projects.

PAEC is self-sufficient in educating and training competent human resources in a sustainable manner to support successful operation of its nuclear power programme. PAEC fulfils its human resource requirements for existing and future nuclear power plants and nuclear research facilities through its Human Resource Development Institutes (HRDIs).

For non-nuclear technologies, PAEC prefers to hire the talent from a pool of nationally approved and chartered universities, including designated technical and vocational training institutes. But for specialized fields such as nuclear sciences,

HRDIs train recruited young scientists, engineers and technicians in multiple disciplines whose curriculum is upgraded regularly to meet the current and upcoming challenges associated with the peaceful use of nuclear energy.


Humans Resource Development Institutions

  1. Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) is one of the leading engineering universities of Pakistan. It provides the core of human resource needs to help PAEC develop its programmes in science, engineering and nuclear medicine. PIEAS offers postgraduate and PhD programmes in various engineering and science disciplines of nuclear technology. It also offers undergraduate programmes in electrical, mechanical and computer engineering. In addition to its degree programmes, PIEAS also holds management courses and organizes training courses in various specialized areas. PIEAS is the one of the highest ranking engineering university in Pakistan.
  2. Karachi Institute of Power Engineering (KINPOE) offers a postgraduate degree programme in nuclear power engineering and a one-year diploma in nuclear technology to engineering and science graduates. It also offers a post-diploma training program in nuclear technology for technicians.
  3. CHASNUPP Centre of Nuclear Training (CHASCENT) conducts one-year training in nuclear power plant technology to engineers and technicians. It also provides post-diploma training programmes to technicians and retraining of plant operation personnel to meet licensing requirements.
  4. National Centre for Non-Destructive Testing (NCNDT) provides training in non-destructive testing techniques to engineers and technicians of PAEC and industry.
  5. Pakistan Welding Institute (PWI) provides training in industrial welding techniques to professionals of PAEC and industry.
  6. School of Mineral Technology (SMT) provides trainings in mineral technologies to professionals of PAEC.
 
INTERNATIONAL, MULTILATERAL AND BILATERAL AGREEMENTS


Pakistan became a Member State of the IAEA on 2 May 1957 and has actively participated in the Agency’s activities. Pakistan has benefited from the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation and Assistance Programme (TCAP) and has also provided training to scientists and engineers from other countries through TCAP. Pakistan is also party to various international, bilateral and multilateral agreements in the area of nuclear power and safeguards, concluded with IAEA. International agreements to which Pakistan is party are listed .

Agreements with the IAEA

Project/Supply Related Safeguards Agreements


INFCIRC No.
Description
Date
34Pakistan Research Reactor-1 (PARR-1)5 March 1962
116Project agreements/Booster Rods for KANUPP17 June 1968
135Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP)17 October 1969
418Supply of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant-1 (CHASNUPP-1)24 February 1993
705Supply of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant-2 (CHASNUPP-2)22 February 2007
816Supply of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant-3 (CHASNUPP-3)17 May 2011
920Supply of Karachi Nuclear Power Plants -2& -3 (KANUPP-2/3)18 May 2017


Unilateral Safeguards Submissions


INFCIRC No.DescriptionDate
393Supply of miniature neutron source reactor (MNSR)/PARR-210 September 1991


Other Agreements


Voluntary Reporting to IAEA on Exports of any Np and Am to CSA States18 Jan & 4 Oct 2000
Improved procedure for designation of safeguard inspector20 Dec 1988
Agreement on privilege and immunities with IAEA16 Apr 1963


Technical Cooperation Agreements


Revised Supplementary agreements concerning the Provision of Technical Assistance by the IAERA (RSA)22 Sep 1994
Regional Cooperative agreement for research, development and training related to Science and Technology (RCA)6 Sep 1974


International Conventions/Arrangements, etc.


Convention on early notification of a nuclear accidentTook effect12 October 1989
Convention on assistance in the case of a nuclear accident or radiological emergencyTook effect12 October 1989
Convention on nuclear safetyTook effect29 December 1997
Convention on the physical protection of nuclear materialTook effect12 October 2000
Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear MaterialTook effect8 May 2016
Acceptance of NUSS codesDecision on adoption of IAEA NUSSMay 1981


MAIN ORGANIZATIONS, INSTITUTIONS AND COMPANIES INVOLVED IN NUCLEAR POWER RELATED ACTIVITIES


NATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AUTHORITY

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), P.O. Box 1114,
Islamabad, Pakistan		tel.: +92 51 9209032-37
fax: +92 51 9204908
http://www.paec.gov.pk



NATIONAL NUCLEAR REGULATORY AUTHORITY
Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), P.O. Box 1912,
Islamabad, Pakistan		tel.: +92 51 9263019
fax: +92 51 9263009
http://www.pnra.org
 
