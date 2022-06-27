Pakistan's participation in BRICS dialogue blocked by a member state: FO

Pakistan's participation in BRICS dialogue 'blocked by one member': FO
Pakistan hopes future engagement of organisation will be based on "principles on inclusivity", says FO.
www.dawn.com
The pettiness strikes again.
As I suspected all along it was India indeed did the dirty hand, it's time to kick out the spoiler India from BRICS and SCO all together, China can't let the Indians hijack the agendas of BRICS and SCO indefinitely, the sooner the better.
I was about to post this myself. It was Indian hostility evidently and not the incompetence of the "Imported" Govt which resulted in this fiasco. The readership of the forum were premature in pasting the blame on the Govt
Regards
It's the trend these days, hopefully will pass soon.I was about to post this myself. It was Indian hostility evidently and not the incompetence of the "Imported" Govt which resulted in this fiasco. The readership of the forum were premature in pasting the blame on the Govt
Regards
Only the govt has changed. Pakistan is still Pakistan.Imported government trying hard cover up their incompetence
Only if it have been that simpleOnly the govt has changed. Pakistan is still Pakistan.
Why should be Brazil too ? Brazil is fine, friendly to all other members, the right inclined Brazilian Trump will lose power soon and the better. It's only you India that is always the spoiler of the group and acts as an enemy of China. The new group doesn't need you Indians' advise what name for the group and who to be new members.@etylo
it's time to kick out the spoiler India from BRICS and SCO all together,
Not a bad idea. So should Brazil be. Brazil can be replaced by Pakistan, India by Iran and Kazakhstan can be introduced. So we will have Pakistan Russia Iran China Kazakhstan South Africa or PRICKS for short.
Regards
we just hate you Chinese guys , nothing personal.Why should be Brazil too ? Brazil is fine, friendly to all other members, the right inclined Brazilian Trump will lose power soon and the better. It's only you India that is always the spoiler of the group and acts as an enemy of China. The new group doesn't need you Indians' advise what name for the group and who to be new members.