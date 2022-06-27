What's new

Pakistan's participation in BRICS dialogue blocked by a member state: FO

SoulSpokesman

I was about to post this myself. It was Indian hostility evidently and not the incompetence of the "Imported" Govt which resulted in this fiasco. The readership of the forum were premature in pasting the blame on the Govt

Regards
 
ahaider97

It's the trend these days, hopefully will pass soon.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Being a member or no memebr of organozation like BRCIS hold no value
Fix your economy through polcies and education

Something all govt including PTI hovt has failes to do
4 years was wnough to implement universal educstion..that wqsnt done
 
Last edited:
SoulSpokesman

@etylo

it's time to kick out the spoiler India from BRICS and SCO all together,

Not a bad idea. So should Brazil be. Brazil can be replaced by Pakistan, India by Iran and Kazakhstan can be introduced. So we will have Pakistan Russia Iran China Kazakhstan South Africa or PRICKS for short.

Regards
 
etylo

@etylo

Regards
Why should be Brazil too ? Brazil is fine, friendly to all other members, the right inclined Brazilian Trump will lose power soon and the better. It's only you India that is always the spoiler of the group and acts as an enemy of China. The new group doesn't need you Indians' advise what name for the group and who to be new members.
 
satyamev

satyamev

we just hate you Chinese guys , nothing personal.
You represent everything wrong in humans.
 

