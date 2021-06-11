Markandeya
Jul 16, 2016
NEWS
Pakistan’s Parliament passes bill that will let Jadhav appeal against death sentence
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi defended the decision to pass the bills by saying that they could be delayed once the budget session began on Friday. He also said that opposition MPs who were against the bill to provide relief to Jadhav were “speaking the language of India”.
What is the idea behind this? Pakistan govt puzzles me.