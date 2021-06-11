What's new

Pakistan’s Parliament passes bill that will let Jadhav appeal against death sentence

Markandeya

Pakistan’s Parliament passes bill that will let Jadhav appeal against death sentence


By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi defended the decision to pass the bills by saying that they could be delayed once the budget session began on Friday. He also said that opposition MPs who were against the bill to provide relief to Jadhav were “speaking the language of India”.
What is the idea behind this? Pakistan govt puzzles me.
 
Jadhav aint going back to india, he'll die in a cell in Pakistan so lets milk the shit out of him in any and ever single way we can, make india dance by using him just dont send him back ever.
 
